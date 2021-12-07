Log in
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
ASTARTA N : Notification concerning purchase of shares within the Buyback programme

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Current report No 22/2021 06 December 2021

Notification concerning purchase of shares within the Buyback programme

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) herby informs that between November 29, 2021 and December 03, 2021, during trading sessions on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the Company purchased its own shares in the quantity of 25,465 with the average price of PLN44.81 per share.

Daily purchases information is as follows:

Quantity

Trade Price

Trade Date

141

41.70

29.11.2021 10:59:13

70

41.90

29.11.2021 11:01:13

100

41.90

29.11.2021 11:01:13

228

41.80

29.11.2021 11:13:00

30

41.80

29.11.2021 11:24:50

87

42.00

29.11.2021 12:03:24

74

42.60

29.11.2021 13:48:50

500

42.30

29.11.2021 13:53:10

116

43.00

29.11.2021 15:52:24

25

43.00

29.11.2021 15:54:11

84

43.00

29.11.2021 15:54:12

25

43.00

29.11.2021 15:57:31

175

43.00

29.11.2021 16:44:52

500

43.00

30.11.2021 11:11:09

500

43.00

30.11.2021 11:28:29

84

43.00

30.11.2021 11:34:50

400

43.00

30.11.2021 11:45:06

20

42.80

30.11.2021 11:56:49

100

42.80

30.11.2021 12:01:10

200

42.80

30.11.2021 12:02:09

180

42.80

30.11.2021 12:08:26

122

42.65

30.11.2021 12:24:21

378

42.65

30.11.2021 12:27:20

500

42.50

30.11.2021 12:27:20

54

42.45

30.11.2021 12:39:17

490

45.90

01.12.2021 10:51:51

10

45.90

01.12.2021 10:51:51

101

45.70

01.12.2021 11:02:34

47

45.70

01.12.2021 11:21:13

48

45.95

01.12.2021 11:29:10

97

45.95

01.12.2021 11:29:10

355

45.95

01.12.2021 11:30:15

130

46.00

01.12.2021 12:07:53

4 409

46.00

01.12.2021 12:08:36

319

45.50

01.12.2021 14:38:10

227

45.50

01.12.2021 14:38:10

Quantity

Trade Price

Trade Date

1 152

46.00

01.12.2021 16:17:44

574

45.65

02.12.2021 09:35:48

755

45.70

02.12.2021 09:35:48

196

45.15

02.12.2021 10:01:03

104

45.15

02.12.2021 11:15:58

250

45.05

02.12.2021 11:22:10

26

44.60

02.12.2021 12:06:54

195

44.60

02.12.2021 12:17:56

151

44.70

02.12.2021 12:43:02

153

44.70

02.12.2021 12:43:02

129

44.70

02.12.2021 12:43:02

122

44.70

02.12.2021 12:43:02

445

44.70

02.12.2021 13:14:06

29

44.60

02.12.2021 13:15:22

250

44.60

02.12.2021 13:15:22

250

44.35

02.12.2021 13:29:24

99

44.10

02.12.2021 13:42:42

151

44.10

02.12.2021 13:43:40

360

44.60

02.12.2021 16:39:28

140

44.60

02.12.2021 16:39:28

140

44.60

02.12.2021 16:39:31

360

44.60

02.12.2021 16:39:31

151

44.60

02.12.2021 16:39:34

500

44.50

02.12.2021 16:45:52

349

44.60

02.12.2021 16:45:52

2 000

44.50

02.12.2021 16:46:01

193

44.50

02.12.2021 17:00:00

301

45.00

03.12.2021 09:05:56

226

44.95

03.12.2021 14:25:41

1 923

45.00

03.12.2021 14:36:21

6

45.00

03.12.2021 14:36:21

137

45.00

03.12.2021 14:36:21

167

45.00

03.12.2021 14:36:26

133

45.50

03.12.2021 15:43:26

330

45.50

03.12.2021 15:46:51

30

45.50

03.12.2021 15:54:58

182

45.70

01.12.2021 15:26:13

30

45.60

01.12.2021 15:49:09

100

46.00

01.12.2021 16:17:44

300

45.90

01.12.2021 16:17:44

20

46.00

01.12.2021 16:17:44

50

46.00

01.12.2021 16:17:44

26

46.00

01.12.2021 16:17:44

97

45.90

01.12.2021 16:17:44

7

45.50

03.12.2021 15:54:58

10

45.35

03.12.2021 16:34:57

100

45.35

03.12.2021 16:37:37

140

45.35

03.12.2021 16:37:37

12

45.35

03.12.2021 16:48:53

488

45.10

03.12.2021 17:00:00

500

45.10

03.12.2021 17:00:00

The shares have been bought pursuant to the Resolution No. 12 of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopted on 28 May 2021.

Name of the Broker: WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES, A. S.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) MAR - inside information.

SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:

Date:

Name:

Title:

Signature:

06-12-2021

Viktor Ivanchyk

Proxy

Viktor Ivanchyk

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
