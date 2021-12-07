ASTARTA N : Notification concerning purchase of shares within the Buyback programme
12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Current report No 22/2021 06 December 2021
Notification concerning purchase of shares within the Buyback programme
The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) herby informs that between November 29, 2021 and December 03, 2021, during trading sessions on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the Company purchased its own shares in the quantity of 25,465 with the average price of PLN44.81 per share.
Daily purchases information is as follows:
Quantity
Trade Price
Trade Date
141
41.70
29.11.2021 10:59:13
70
41.90
29.11.2021 11:01:13
100
41.90
29.11.2021 11:01:13
228
41.80
29.11.2021 11:13:00
30
41.80
29.11.2021 11:24:50
87
42.00
29.11.2021 12:03:24
74
42.60
29.11.2021 13:48:50
500
42.30
29.11.2021 13:53:10
116
43.00
29.11.2021 15:52:24
25
43.00
29.11.2021 15:54:11
84
43.00
29.11.2021 15:54:12
25
43.00
29.11.2021 15:57:31
175
43.00
29.11.2021 16:44:52
500
43.00
30.11.2021 11:11:09
500
43.00
30.11.2021 11:28:29
84
43.00
30.11.2021 11:34:50
400
43.00
30.11.2021 11:45:06
20
42.80
30.11.2021 11:56:49
100
42.80
30.11.2021 12:01:10
200
42.80
30.11.2021 12:02:09
180
42.80
30.11.2021 12:08:26
122
42.65
30.11.2021 12:24:21
378
42.65
30.11.2021 12:27:20
500
42.50
30.11.2021 12:27:20
54
42.45
30.11.2021 12:39:17
490
45.90
01.12.2021 10:51:51
10
45.90
01.12.2021 10:51:51
101
45.70
01.12.2021 11:02:34
47
45.70
01.12.2021 11:21:13
48
45.95
01.12.2021 11:29:10
97
45.95
01.12.2021 11:29:10
355
45.95
01.12.2021 11:30:15
130
46.00
01.12.2021 12:07:53
4 409
46.00
01.12.2021 12:08:36
319
45.50
01.12.2021 14:38:10
227
45.50
01.12.2021 14:38:10
Quantity
Trade Price
Trade Date
1 152
46.00
01.12.2021 16:17:44
574
45.65
02.12.2021 09:35:48
755
45.70
02.12.2021 09:35:48
196
45.15
02.12.2021 10:01:03
104
45.15
02.12.2021 11:15:58
250
45.05
02.12.2021 11:22:10
26
44.60
02.12.2021 12:06:54
195
44.60
02.12.2021 12:17:56
151
44.70
02.12.2021 12:43:02
153
44.70
02.12.2021 12:43:02
129
44.70
02.12.2021 12:43:02
122
44.70
02.12.2021 12:43:02
445
44.70
02.12.2021 13:14:06
29
44.60
02.12.2021 13:15:22
250
44.60
02.12.2021 13:15:22
250
44.35
02.12.2021 13:29:24
99
44.10
02.12.2021 13:42:42
151
44.10
02.12.2021 13:43:40
360
44.60
02.12.2021 16:39:28
140
44.60
02.12.2021 16:39:28
140
44.60
02.12.2021 16:39:31
360
44.60
02.12.2021 16:39:31
151
44.60
02.12.2021 16:39:34
500
44.50
02.12.2021 16:45:52
349
44.60
02.12.2021 16:45:52
2 000
44.50
02.12.2021 16:46:01
193
44.50
02.12.2021 17:00:00
301
45.00
03.12.2021 09:05:56
226
44.95
03.12.2021 14:25:41
1 923
45.00
03.12.2021 14:36:21
6
45.00
03.12.2021 14:36:21
137
45.00
03.12.2021 14:36:21
167
45.00
03.12.2021 14:36:26
133
45.50
03.12.2021 15:43:26
330
45.50
03.12.2021 15:46:51
30
45.50
03.12.2021 15:54:58
182
45.70
01.12.2021 15:26:13
30
45.60
01.12.2021 15:49:09
100
46.00
01.12.2021 16:17:44
300
45.90
01.12.2021 16:17:44
20
46.00
01.12.2021 16:17:44
50
46.00
01.12.2021 16:17:44
26
46.00
01.12.2021 16:17:44
97
45.90
01.12.2021 16:17:44
7
45.50
03.12.2021 15:54:58
10
45.35
03.12.2021 16:34:57
100
45.35
03.12.2021 16:37:37
140
45.35
03.12.2021 16:37:37
12
45.35
03.12.2021 16:48:53
488
45.10
03.12.2021 17:00:00
500
45.10
03.12.2021 17:00:00
The shares have been bought pursuant to the Resolution No. 12 of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopted on 28 May 2021.
Name of the Broker: WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES, A. S.
Legal basis: Article 17 (1) MAR - inside information.
SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:
Astarta Holding NV published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:05 UTC.