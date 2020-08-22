ASTARTA N : Notification of emergency response at Dobrobut LLC

On August 22, at 02:30, an emergency situation occurred on the tractor station of Dobrobut LLC (in the village of Breusivka, Kozelshchyna district, Poltava region), which is a part of the Astarta-Kyiv agro-industrial holding: a fire broke out due to lightning.

Rescuers arrived at the scene immediately and completely eliminated the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. However, some agricultural machinery was damaged. The agricultural machinery had been in operation for more than 10 years, it is planned to be replaced in the next years. The losses incurred are not material.

This event will not affect the course and quality of harvesting and soil preparation for winter wheat sowing next year.

