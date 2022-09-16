Advanced search
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:03 2022-09-16 am EDT
24.60 PLN    0.00%
ASTARTA N : Started Sugar Production Season 2022

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Astarta started a new sugar production season. On September 16, the first two sugar plants started processing sugar beets. Three more plants will be launched in the third decade of September and at the beginning of October.

- In total, five sugar plants will operate in the 2022 production season. They are fully ready for work. In addition to capital repairs, energy-saving programmes were implemented - reconstruction of the evaporation station and heat circuit, switch of the pulp drying process from natural gas to plant pellets. All measures are aimed at increasing energy efficiency and product quality, stability of raw material supply and processing throughout the season, noted Yevgeny Sadovoy, the Director of agricultural processing of Astarta.

Meanwhile, the agricultural enterprises of Astarta continue sugar beet harvesting. The total area under cultivation is 32.5kha.

- We expect a good harvest. The phytosanitary status of beets is satisfactory. Quality indicators differ depending on the region - the yield is higher in the West; the sugar content is higher in the Poltava region. But in terms of sugar output, the outcome is largely the same. Harvesting conditions are difficult - it rains every day. However, everyone is determined to work hard, understanding that all efforts needed to protect the food security and help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to win, - commented Vadym Skrypnyk, the Director of the agricultural production of Astarta.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
