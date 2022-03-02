ASTARTA N : Support Ukraine

If you are based in a country which is a member of NATO, please forward the below appeal by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK to extend military aid to Ukraine by imposing a No-Fly Zone over its skies and sign the petition to close the airspace over Ukraine
We are very grateful to our second largest shareholder, Fairfax Holding, for backing Astarta's financial assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of its corporate responsibility and civil duty during these difficult times.
And we hope that we can count on your support in our just cause - Stand by Ukraine!
