ASTARTA N : The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "Believe in Yourself" continue to provide humanitarian assistance

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "Believe in Yourself" continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

The Vinnytsia community has already received 530 tonnes of foodstuff - first batch of the planned assistance to Vinnytsia residents. Astarta will deliver more than 1,100 tonnes of sugar, wheat flour, semolina, corn grits and milk powder, 150k bottles of sunflower oil and more than 80k items of canned meat to the region.

At the same time, humanitarian supplies are being delivered to the Odesa community. More than 850 tonnes of food have been already delivered. Odesa will receive almost 1,300 tonnes of sugar, wheat and cornflour, milk powder, 30k items of canned meat and 20k bottles of sunflower oil.

All parties are working on extending such humanitarian aid to other regions of Ukraine.

