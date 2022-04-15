Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:55:42 am EDT
27.10 PLN   +1.31%
03:51aASTARTA N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASTARTA Holding N.V
PU
03:51aASTARTA N : Draft resolutions to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/11TRANSCRIPT : ASTARTA Holding N.V., 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 11, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

ASTARTA N : The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "Believe in Yourself" continue to provide humanitarian assistance

04/15/2022 | 10:51am EDT
The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "Believe in Yourself" continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

The Vinnytsia community has already received 530 tonnes of foodstuff - first batch of the planned assistance to Vinnytsia residents. Astarta will deliver more than 1,100 tonnes of sugar, wheat flour, semolina, corn grits and milk powder, 150k bottles of sunflower oil and more than 80k items of canned meat to the region.

At the same time, humanitarian supplies are being delivered to the Odesa community. More than 850 tonnes of food have been already delivered. Odesa will receive almost 1,300 tonnes of sugar, wheat and cornflour, milk powder, 30k items of canned meat and 20k bottles of sunflower oil.

All parties are working on extending such humanitarian aid to other regions of Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 14:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 418 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2022 41,7 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net Debt 2022 68,0 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,84x
Yield 2022 16,2%
Capitalization 142 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,84 €
Average target price 10,04 €
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-36.08%153
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.59%364 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.91%88 132
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY43.38%54 510
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY17.80%51 801
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.80%46 381