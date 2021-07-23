Log in
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 07/22
45.4 PLN   -0.33%
ASTARTA N : Viktor Ivanchyk Comments on the Land Market Launch in Ukraine

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
'ASTARTA is an operating company that has been conducting its economic activity to produce agricultural products for more than 20 years, using land efficiently. It is a vital natural resource and our main asset, so we, as conscious land users, focus our efforts on sustainable and rational land use in compliance with ESG principles. We do everything to improve the quality of Ukrainian land and, consequently, its value.

Our Company supports the launch of the agricultural land market. After all, if a person owns any property, including land, he/she should have the right to dispose of it - to sell, keep using, lease or use it as collateral for a loan. We hope that its implementation will have a positive impact on the life of every Ukrainian.

At this stage, our Company does not change its approach and continues to build long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with landowners - on the terms of a bona fide partnership. Therefore, if the Company's landlords intend or wish to sell their land, we respect their decision and are ready to advise on any land related issues.

To ensure the sustainability, efficiency and transparency of all land use processes, we have digitalised our business processes. So now we use AgriChainLand digital platform as a single data system for land bank management. Over the past five years the Company has accumulated a huge database of various qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the fields at which we operate. There is also information on the history of cultivation and land lease payments for each land plot.

We thank each partner for our fruitful cooperation and are ready to continue a partnership with both existing and potential landowners'

For reference
Agropromholding ASTARTA-KYIV operates on c. 220kha of agricultural land in seven Ukrainian regions: Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv, Kharkiv. The Company's partners are 53.6k landowners.
The main crops are sugar beets, grains and oilseeds. In the Poltava region the Company also conducts organic farming.
We aim to increase crop yields based on the best technologies to improve economic efficiency while maintaining environmental sustainability.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
