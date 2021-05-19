Log in
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/18
45.25 PLN   +2.38%
ASTARTA N : 1Q21 report

05/19/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
INTERIM

REPORT

for the period of three months ending 31 March 2021

Overview

ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m in 1Q21, 18% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower sales in the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.

Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 63% to EUR15m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment were flat at EUR29m, or 35% of the total consolidated revenues. The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR29m and EUR9m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR22m and EUR10m in 1Q20.

Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and Gross margin from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season. Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m and EBITDA margin from 27% to 23%. Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 28% to 31% and EBITDA margin - from 26% to 31%.

Summary P&L

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Revenues, including

101 344

82 835

Agriculture

39 170

14 626

Sugar production

28 755

28 756

Soybean processing

22 348

29 301

Cattle farming

10 042

9 159

Cost of sales, including

(81 948)

(62 276)

Effect of FV remeasurement of AP

(9 316)

(5 491)

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

10 469

(888)

Gross profit

29 865

19 671

Gross profit margin

29%

24%

EBIT

11 955

7 684

Depreciation & Amortisation

15 820

11 733

EBITDA, including

27 775

19 417

Agriculture

20 401

7 233

Sugar production

3 408

9 711

Soybean processing

2 891

3 189

Cattle farming

1 955

(454)

EBITDA margin

27%

23%

Interest expense on lease liability

(6 684)

(5 154)

Other finance costs

(2 658)

(1 351)

Forex gain/loss

(18 005)

394

Net profit (loss)

(13 316)

3 630

Net profit (loss) margin

(13%)

4%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement

28 712

26 050

Gross Margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

28%

31%

EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26 622

25 796

EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26%

31%

2

Summary Cash Flows

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Pre-tax income

(15 159)

4 271

D&A

15 820

11 733

Financial interest expenses, net

2 528

1 476

Interest on lease liability

6 684

5 154

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

(10 469)

888

Forex gain/loss

18 005

(394)

Income taxes paid

(1 498)

(683)

Working Capital changes

31 647

3 926

Other

1 446

(421)

Operating Cash Flows

49 004

25 950

Investing Cash Flows

(5 956)

704

Debt proceeds

38 054

-

Debt repayment

(36 066)

(22 816)

Finance interest paid

(3 212)

(1 067)

Land lease repayment

(11 409)

(10 483)

Financing Cash Flows

(12 633)

(34 366)

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

ASTARTA reported Operating Cash Flows of EUR26m versus EUR49m in 1Q20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR17m to EUR22m.

3

Summary Balance sheet

EURk

1Q20

YE20

1Q21

Right-of-use asset (mainly land)

120 025

94 178

98 464

Biological assets (non-current)

24 676

23 917

23 296

PP&E and other

253 172

199 053

206 243

Inventories, including RMI*

140 312

107 482

107 093

Biological assets (current)

35 792

21 452

28 610

AR and other

47 849

42 826

44 155

Cash and equivalents

37 910

22 448

16 416

Total Assets

659 736

511 356

524 277

Equity

362 534

337 326

362 328

Long-term loans

597

35 078

22 914

Lease liability (mainly land)

88 491

72 600

76 533

Other

8 699

5 935

5 602

Non-current liabilities

97 787

113 613

105 049

Short-term debt and similar

147 106

18 008

9 011

Current lease liability (mainly land)

29 464

25 864

25 227

Other

22 845

16 545

22 662

Current liabilities

199 415

60 417

56 900

Total equity and liabilities

659 736

511 356

524 277

EBITDA LTM

89 541

113 421

105 063

RMI*

69 594

74 074

43 047

Net debt total**

227 748

129 102

117 269

ND total/EBITDA (х)

2.5

1.1

1.1

Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)

158 154

55 028

74 222

Adj ND/EBITDA (х)

1.8

0.5

0.7

*RMI = Finished Goods

**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash

The Company paid down a further EUR23m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis.

Net Debt reduced from EUR129m as of the end of 2020 to EUR117m on back of further repayment of bank debt.

4

Agriculture

Share in consolidated revenues: 18%

Segment revenues: EUR15m

Export sales of grains (value): 85%

Sales volumes of key crops and realized prices

1Q20

1Q20

1Q21

1Q21

kt

EUR/t

kt

EUR/t

Wheat

3

166

4

234

Corn

236

162

73

166

Sunseeds

-

-

4

334

Financial results

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Revenues, including

39 170

14 626

Corn

38 155

12 038

Wheat

566

900

Sunseeds

-

1 200

Cost of sales, including

(30 411)

(12 061)

Lease depreciation

(5 045)

(3 856)

Changes in FV of BA & AP*

9 945

1 465

Gross profit

18 704

4 030

Gross profit margin

48%

28%

G&A expenses

(3 250)

(2 823)

S&D expenses

(6 126)

(2 048)

Other operating expenses

(661)

(844)

EBIT

8 667

(1 685)

EBITDA

20 401

7 233

EBITDA margin

52%

49%

Interest on lease liability

(6 184)

(4 780)

CAPEX

(6 862)

(3 060)

CF land lease liability

(10 827)

(9 884)

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Revenues decreased by 63% y-o-y to EUR15m primarily on lower sales of corn by 69% y-o-y to 73kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest.

Gross profit margin decreased from 48% in 1Q20 to 28% in 1Q21 on as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season.

The above lead to EBITDA declining from EUR20m to EUR7m. At the same time EBITDA margin was only 3pp lower at 49% in 1Q21.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
