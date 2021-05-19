ASTARTA N : 1Q21 report

Overview

ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m in 1Q21, 18% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower sales in the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.

Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 63% to EUR15m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment were flat at EUR29m, or 35% of the total consolidated revenues. The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR29m and EUR9m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR22m and EUR10m in 1Q20.

Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and Gross margin from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season. Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m and EBITDA margin from 27% to 23%. Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 28% to 31% and EBITDA margin - from 26% to 31%.

Summary P&L

EURk 1Q20 1Q21 Revenues, including 101 344 82 835 Agriculture 39 170 14 626 Sugar production 28 755 28 756 Soybean processing 22 348 29 301 Cattle farming 10 042 9 159 Cost of sales, including (81 948) (62 276) Effect of FV remeasurement of AP (9 316) (5 491) Changes in FV of BA and AP* 10 469 (888) Gross profit 29 865 19 671 Gross profit margin 29% 24% EBIT 11 955 7 684 Depreciation & Amortisation 15 820 11 733 EBITDA, including 27 775 19 417 Agriculture 20 401 7 233 Sugar production 3 408 9 711 Soybean processing 2 891 3 189 Cattle farming 1 955 (454) EBITDA margin 27% 23% Interest expense on lease liability (6 684) (5 154) Other finance costs (2 658) (1 351) Forex gain/loss (18 005) 394 Net profit (loss) (13 316) 3 630 Net profit (loss) margin (13%) 4%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding