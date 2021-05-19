ASTARTA N : 1Q21 report

INTERIM
REPORT
for the period of three months ending 31 March 2021
Overview
ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m in 1Q21, 18% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower sales in the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.
Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 63% to EUR15m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment were flat at EUR29m, or 35% of the total consolidated revenues. The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR29m and EUR9m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR22m and EUR10m in 1Q20.
Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and Gross margin from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season. Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m and EBITDA margin from 27% to 23%. Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 28% to 31% and EBITDA margin - from 26% to 31%.
Summary P&L
|
EURk
|
1Q20
|
1Q21
|
|
Revenues, including
|
101 344
|
82 835
|
Agriculture
|
39 170
|
14 626
|
Sugar production
|
28 755
|
28 756
|
Soybean processing
|
22 348
|
29 301
|
Cattle farming
|
10 042
|
9 159
|
Cost of sales, including
|
(81 948)
|
(62 276)
|
Effect of FV remeasurement of AP
|
(9 316)
|
(5 491)
|
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
|
10 469
|
(888)
|
Gross profit
|
29 865
|
19 671
|
Gross profit margin
|
29%
|
24%
|
EBIT
|
11 955
|
7 684
|
Depreciation & Amortisation
|
15 820
|
11 733
|
EBITDA, including
|
27 775
|
19 417
|
Agriculture
|
20 401
|
7 233
|
Sugar production
|
3 408
|
9 711
|
Soybean processing
|
2 891
|
3 189
|
Cattle farming
|
1 955
|
(454)
|
EBITDA margin
|
27%
|
23%
|
Interest expense on lease liability
|
(6 684)
|
(5 154)
|
Other finance costs
|
(2 658)
|
(1 351)
|
Forex gain/loss
|
(18 005)
|
394
|
Net profit (loss)
|
(13 316)
|
3 630
|
Net profit (loss) margin
|
(13%)
|
4%
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding
|
EURk
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q21
|
|
Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
28 712
|
|
26 050
|
|
Gross Margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
28%
|
|
31%
|
|
EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
26 622
|
|
25 796
|
|
EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
26%
|
|
31%
|
Summary Cash Flows
|
EURk
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q21
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
|
(15 159)
|
|
4 271
|
|
D&A
|
|
|
15 820
|
|
11 733
|
|
Financial interest expenses, net
|
|
|
2 528
|
|
1 476
|
|
Interest on lease liability
|
|
|
6 684
|
|
5 154
|
|
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
|
|
|
(10 469)
|
|
888
|
|
Forex gain/loss
|
|
|
18 005
|
|
(394)
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
(1 498)
|
|
(683)
|
|
Working Capital changes
|
|
|
31 647
|
|
3 926
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1 446
|
|
(421)
|
|
Operating Cash Flows
|
|
|
49 004
|
|
25 950
|
|
Investing Cash Flows
|
|
|
(5 956)
|
|
704
|
|
Debt proceeds
|
|
|
38 054
|
|
-
|
|
Debt repayment
|
|
|
(36 066)
|
|
(22 816)
|
|
Finance interest paid
|
|
|
(3 212)
|
|
(1 067)
|
|
Land lease repayment
|
|
|
(11 409)
|
|
(10 483)
|
|
Financing Cash Flows
|
|
|
(12 633)
|
|
(34 366)
|
|
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
|
|
|
|
ASTARTA reported Operating Cash Flows of EUR26m versus EUR49m in 1Q20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR17m to EUR22m.
3
Summary Balance sheet
|
EURk
|
|
1Q20
|
YE20
|
1Q21
|
|
Right-of-use asset (mainly land)
|
|
120 025
|
94 178
|
98 464
|
|
Biological assets (non-current)
|
|
24 676
|
23 917
|
23 296
|
|
PP&E and other
|
|
253 172
|
199 053
|
206 243
|
|
Inventories, including RMI*
|
|
140 312
|
107 482
|
107 093
|
|
Biological assets (current)
|
|
35 792
|
21 452
|
28 610
|
|
AR and other
|
|
47 849
|
42 826
|
44 155
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
37 910
|
22 448
|
16 416
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
659 736
|
511 356
|
524 277
|
|
Equity
|
|
362 534
|
337 326
|
362 328
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
597
|
35 078
|
22 914
|
|
Lease liability (mainly land)
|
|
88 491
|
72 600
|
76 533
|
|
Other
|
|
8 699
|
5 935
|
5 602
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
97 787
|
113 613
|
105 049
|
|
Short-term debt and similar
|
|
147 106
|
18 008
|
9 011
|
|
Current lease liability (mainly land)
|
|
29 464
|
25 864
|
25 227
|
|
Other
|
|
22 845
|
16 545
|
22 662
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
199 415
|
60 417
|
56 900
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
659 736
|
511 356
|
524 277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA LTM
|
|
89 541
|
113 421
|
105 063
|
|
RMI*
|
|
69 594
|
74 074
|
43 047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt total**
|
|
227 748
|
129 102
|
117 269
|
|
ND total/EBITDA (х)
|
|
2.5
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
|
Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)
|
|
158 154
|
55 028
|
74 222
|
|
Adj ND/EBITDA (х)
|
|
1.8
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
|
*RMI = Finished Goods
|
|
|
|
|
**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash
The Company paid down a further EUR23m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis.
Net Debt reduced from EUR129m as of the end of 2020 to EUR117m on back of further repayment of bank debt.
4
Agriculture
Share in consolidated revenues: 18%
Segment revenues: EUR15m
Export sales of grains (value): 85%
Sales volumes of key crops and realized prices
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
|
1Q21
|
|
|
1Q21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kt
|
|
EUR/t
|
|
kt
|
|
EUR/t
|
|
Wheat
|
|
3
|
|
166
|
4
|
|
234
|
|
Corn
|
|
236
|
162
|
73
|
166
|
|
Sunseeds
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
334
|
|
Financial results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q21
|
|
Revenues, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
39 170
|
14 626
|
|
Corn
|
|
|
|
|
|
38 155
|
12 038
|
|
Wheat
|
|
|
|
|
|
566
|
900
|
|
Sunseeds
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
1 200
|
|
Cost of sales, including
|
|
|
|
(30 411)
|
(12 061)
|
|
Lease depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5 045)
|
(3 856)
|
|
Changes in FV of BA & AP*
|
|
|
|
9 945
|
1 465
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
18 704
|
4 030
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
48%
|
28%
|
|
G&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3 250)
|
(2 823)
|
|
S&D expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6 126)
|
(2 048)
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(661)
|
(844)
|
|
EBIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 667
|
(1 685)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 401
|
7 233
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
52%
|
49%
|
|
Interest on lease liability
|
|
|
|
(6 184)
|
(4 780)
|
|
CAPEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6 862)
|
(3 060)
|
|
CF land lease liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10 827)
|
(9 884)
|
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
Revenues decreased by 63% y-o-y to EUR15m primarily on lower sales of corn by 69% y-o-y to 73kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest.
Gross profit margin decreased from 48% in 1Q20 to 28% in 1Q21 on as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season.
The above lead to EBITDA declining from EUR20m to EUR7m. At the same time EBITDA margin was only 3pp lower at 49% in 1Q21.
5
