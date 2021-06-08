Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/07
50 PLN   -5.12%
05:49aASTARTA N  : KYIV Enterprises Launch Automation Maintenance and Repair System
PU
05/19ASTARTA N  : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
05/19ASTARTA N  : 1Q21 report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : KYIV Enterprises Launch Automation Maintenance and Repair System

06/08/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Narkevetskiy Sugar Plant is launching an Automation Maintenance and Repair System based on the EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) software and, all sugar plants of Astarta will be covered by it by the end of the year.

- According to internal preliminary estimates, the automation of these processes will reduce time and simplify the procedure for documenting repairs, minimise unused annual stocks of repair parts and materials by 20% and cut down servicing costs by 10%. The system will also help reducing the number of accidents by 20% per year and optimise staff working hours, - said Serhiy Khmil, the project manager.

The Company's Automation System is implemented in the form of a web application on iOS and Android platforms, based on the concept of integration with pre-existing processes.

This software includes elements of 'Industry 4.0' trend and introduces a new approach to production processes, based on the mass adoption of information technology solutions in the industry, large-scale automation of business processes and the wider use of artificial intelligence.

So far, in addition to sugar plants, the Company's grain silo network and the Globino Soybean Processing Plant have been covered by the project. In the future, ASTARTA plans to extend automated maintenance to all of its plants and equipment.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 438 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2021 61,6 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net Debt 2021 82,8 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 272 M 331 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,78 €
Last Close Price 11,20 €
Spread / Highest target -3,75%
Spread / Average Target -3,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.90.84%331
NESTLÉ S.A.8.21%354 204
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.89%89 438
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.91%84 536
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.60%53 672
DANONE9.51%46 729