ASTARTA N : KYIV Enterprises Launch Automation Maintenance and Repair System

Narkevetskiy Sugar Plant is launching an Automation Maintenance and Repair System based on the EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) software and, all sugar plants of Astarta will be covered by it by the end of the year.



- According to internal preliminary estimates, the automation of these processes will reduce time and simplify the procedure for documenting repairs, minimise unused annual stocks of repair parts and materials by 20% and cut down servicing costs by 10%. The system will also help reducing the number of accidents by 20% per year and optimise staff working hours, - said Serhiy Khmil, the project manager.

The Company's Automation System is implemented in the form of a web application on iOS and Android platforms, based on the concept of integration with pre-existing processes.

This software includes elements of 'Industry 4.0' trend and introduces a new approach to production processes, based on the mass adoption of information technology solutions in the industry, large-scale automation of business processes and the wider use of artificial intelligence.

So far, in addition to sugar plants, the Company's grain silo network and the Globino Soybean Processing Plant have been covered by the project. In the future, ASTARTA plans to extend automated maintenance to all of its plants and equipment.