Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/18
45.25 PLN   +2.38%
01:06pASTARTA N  : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : 1Q21 report
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : presentation 1Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021

05/19/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key highlights
In 1Q21 ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m of which EUR29m were generated by the Sugar segment, another EUR29m came from the Soybean Processing, EUR15m from the Agricultural segment, and EUR9m from the Cattle Farming. Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and the Gross margin - from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season. Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m.
Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR17m to EUR22m which allowed ASTARTA to paid down a further EUR23m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis and reduce Net Debt to EUR117m.

Agriculture
Revenues decreased by 63% y-o-y to EUR15m primarily on lower sales of corn reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest. Gross profit margin decreased from 48% in 1Q20 to 28% in 1Q21 due to the later start of the planting season. The above lead to EBITDA declining from EUR20m to EUR7m. At the same time EBITDA margin was only 3pp lower at 49% in 1Q21.

Sugar
1Q21 Revenues were flat at EUR29m. In 1Q21 ASTARTA concentrated on sales in the domestic market due to a favourable local pricing environment. The Gross margin increased from 14% in 1Q20 to 39% in 1Q21, accordingly. EBITDA amounted to EUR10m in 1Q21 versus EUR3m in 1Q20.

Soybean processing
1Q21 Revenues reached EUR29m, up by 31% y-o-y, amid higher soybean meal and oil prices and higher oil sales volumes. Exports contributed 73% of the revenues.

Сattle Farming
Milk production increased 3% y-o-y to 25kt in 1Q21. 1Q21 Revenues declined by 9% y-o-y to EUR9m versus EUR10m in 1Q20 on lower milk prices.

Valery Sokolenko, Executive Director of ASTARTA:
In the first quarter of 2021, we continued to optimise capacities, output and costs in response to market volatility. All planned business processes and tasks were accomplished in time. On May 18, ASTARTA completed the sowing campaign, conducting it in the optimal time. The crop forecast is optimistic. Therefore, we have reason to hope that the raw materials will be enough to fully load the production capacity of our sugar factories during the sugar beet processing season. Now the Company started production of sugar from raw cane sugar to create a reserve stock of sugar in the interest of our consumers, ensure food security and stabilize product prices in Ukraine amid projected price growth globally in the medium term.

The full report is available here

Back to news

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
01:06pASTARTA N  : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : 1Q21 report
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : presentation 1Q21
PU
05/18ASTARTA N  : Completed its Sowing Campaign 2021
PU
04/30ASTARTA N  : Finished Sugar Beet Planting
PU
04/12ASTARTA N  : Publishes Sustainability Report for the Year 2020
PU
04/12ASTARTA N  : presentation 2020
PU
04/06ASTARTA N  : Official Comment on the Announcement by the Antimonopoly Committee ..
PU
04/04ASTARTA N  : Starts Spring Planting Season-2021
PU
03/25ASTARTA N  : Pays over UAH3.2bn in Taxes in Two Years
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 438 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 62,0 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net Debt 2021 82,8 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 243 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,78 €
Last Close Price 10,01 €
Spread / Highest target 7,69%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.72.71%297
NESTLÉ S.A.4.95%343 166
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.35%87 345
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.26%70 143
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.04%53 433
DANONE7.98%46 046