MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ASTARTA Holding N.V.    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/18
39.6 PLN   +0.76%
11:09aASTARTA N  : Purchases 20 John Deere Tractors
PU
03/09ASTARTA N  : Sustainalytics Publishes ASTARTA's ЕSG Risk Rating Report
PU
02/08ASTARTA N  : has completed optimisation of its sugar assets
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : Purchases 20 John Deere Tractors

03/19/2021 | 11:09am EDT
ASTARTA continues the second stage of its five-year investment programme aimed at upgrading its agricultural machinery and introducing innovative IT-solutions for agribusiness management by AgriChain.

This year ASTARTA contracted 20 John Deere tractors. The first seven units are already delivered to the farming operations. The remaining 13 will be supplied soon.

The new 8R Series John Deere tractors' engine range 320-370 horsepower. CAN-bus telemetric data of each tractor in operation is consolidated into an open platform My John Deere which is integrated with AgriChain, a single data system for agribusiness management. Real-time data enables the Company to manage the quality of technological operations, energy use, workload, idle periods and their causes. Thus, ASTARTA possesses comprehensive range of tools and data for efficient management and sound decision-making.

'ASTARTA uses AgriChain as a single data system for agribusiness management, which is why the capability to integrate data from machinery with AgriChain modules is one of the key determinants in selecting the model and producer of the tractors', said Vadym Skrypnyk, Head of the Agriculture Division, ASTARTA.

Last year the Company purchased 31 John Deere tractors. Thus, the Company will operate 51 new tractors.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
