ASTARTA N : Purchases 20 John Deere Tractors

ASTARTA continues the second stage of its five-year investment programme aimed at upgrading its agricultural machinery and introducing innovative IT-solutions for agribusiness management by AgriChain.

This year ASTARTA contracted 20 John Deere tractors. The first seven units are already delivered to the farming operations. The remaining 13 will be supplied soon.

The new 8R Series John Deere tractors' engine range 320-370 horsepower. CAN-bus telemetric data of each tractor in operation is consolidated into an open platform My John Deere which is integrated with AgriChain, a single data system for agribusiness management. Real-time data enables the Company to manage the quality of technological operations, energy use, workload, idle periods and their causes. Thus, ASTARTA possesses comprehensive range of tools and data for efficient management and sound decision-making.

'ASTARTA uses AgriChain as a single data system for agribusiness management, which is why the capability to integrate data from machinery with AgriChain modules is one of the key determinants in selecting the model and producer of the tractors', said Vadym Skrypnyk, Head of the Agriculture Division, ASTARTA.

Last year the Company purchased 31 John Deere tractors. Thus, the Company will operate 51 new tractors.