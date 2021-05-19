ASTARTA N : presentation 1Q21

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

This presentation includes forward-looking statement, i.e. statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations and the Company's targets for future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute the Company's current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.

In preparation of this document, we used certain publicly available data. While the sources we used are generally regarded as reliable we did not verify their content. The Company does not accept any responsibility for using any such information. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in the presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company any of its respective directors, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.