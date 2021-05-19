ASTARTA N : presentation 1Q21

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.
1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary P&L
EURk
1Q20
1Q21
Revenues, including
101 344
82 835
Agriculture
39 170
14 626
Sugar production
28 755
28 756
Soybean processing
22 348
29 301
Cattle farming
10 042
9 159
Cost of sales, including
(81 948)
(62 276)
Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*
(9 316)
(5 491)
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
10 469
(888)
Gross profit
29 865
19 671
Gross profit margin
29%
24%
EBIT
11 955
7 684
Depreciation & Amortisation
15 820
11 733
EBITDA, including
27 775
19 417
Agriculture
20 401
7 233
Sugar production
3 408
9 711
Soybean processing
2 891
3 189
Cattle farming
1 955
(454)
EBITDA margin
27%
23%
Interest expense on lease liability
(6 684)
(5 154)
Other finance costs
(2 658)
(1 351)
Forex gain/loss
(18 005)
394
Net profit (loss)
(13 316)
3 630
Net profit (loss) margin
(13%)
4%
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m in 1Q21, 18% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower sales in the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues
Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 63% to EUR15m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment were flat at EUR29m, or 35% of the total consolidated revenues
The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR29m and EUR9m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR22m and EUR10m in 1Q20
Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and Gross margin from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season
Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m and EBITDA margin from 27% to 23%
Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 28% to 31% and EBITDA margin - from 26% to 31%
EURk
1Q20
1Q21
Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement
28 712
26 050
Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
28%
31%
EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement
26 622
25 796
EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
26%
31%
Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding
1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary Сash Flows
EURk
1Q20
1Q21
Pre-tax income
(15 159)
4 271
D&A
15 820
11 733
Financial interest expenses, net
2 528
1 476
Interest on lease liability
6 684
5 154
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
(10 469)
888
Forex gain/loss
18 005
(394)
Income taxes paid
(1 498)
(683)
Working Capital changes
31 647
3 926
Other
1 446
(421)
Operating Cash Flows
49 004
25 950
Investing Cash Flows
(5 956)
704
Debt proceeds
38 054
-
Debt repayment
(36 066)
(22 816)
Finance interest paid
(3 212)
(1 067)
Lease repayment
(11 409)
(10 483)
Financing Cash Flows
(12 633)
(34 366)
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
ASTARTA reported Operating Cash Flows of EUR26m versus EUR49m in 1Q20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR17m to EUR22m
The Company paid down a further EUR23m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis
Net Debt reduced from EUR129m as of the end of 2020 to EUR117m on back of further repayment of bank debt