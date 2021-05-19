Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/18
45.25 PLN   +2.38%
01:06pASTARTA N  : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : 1Q21 report
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : presentation 1Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : presentation 1Q21

05/19/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q21 operating and financial results

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

This presentation includes forward-looking statement, i.e. statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations and the Company's targets for future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute the Company's current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.

In preparation of this document, we used certain publicly available data. While the sources we used are generally regarded as reliable we did not verify their content. The Company does not accept any responsibility for using any such information. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in the presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company any of its respective directors, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

2

1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary P&L

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Revenues, including

101 344

82 835

Agriculture

39 170

14 626

Sugar production

28 755

28 756

Soybean processing

22 348

29 301

Cattle farming

10 042

9 159

Cost of sales, including

(81 948)

(62 276)

Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*

(9 316)

(5 491)

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

10 469

(888)

Gross profit

29 865

19 671

Gross profit margin

29%

24%

EBIT

11 955

7 684

Depreciation & Amortisation

15 820

11 733

EBITDA, including

27 775

19 417

Agriculture

20 401

7 233

Sugar production

3 408

9 711

Soybean processing

2 891

3 189

Cattle farming

1 955

(454)

EBITDA margin

27%

23%

Interest expense on lease liability

(6 684)

(5 154)

Other finance costs

(2 658)

(1 351)

Forex gain/loss

(18 005)

394

Net profit (loss)

(13 316)

3 630

Net profit (loss) margin

(13%)

4%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

  • ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR83m in 1Q21, 18% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower sales in the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues
  • Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 63% to EUR15m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment were flat at EUR29m, or 35% of the total consolidated revenues
  • The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR29m and EUR9m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR22m and EUR10m in 1Q20
  • Gross profit decreased by 34% y-o-y to EUR20m and Gross margin from 29% to 24% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season
  • Accordingly, EBITDA declined by 30% y-o-y to EUR19m and EBITDA margin from 27% to 23%
  • Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 28% to 31% and EBITDA margin - from 26% to 31%

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement

28 712

26 050

Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

28%

31%

EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26 622

25 796

EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26%

31%

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

3

1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary Сash Flows

EURk

1Q20

1Q21

Pre-tax income

(15 159)

4 271

D&A

15 820

11 733

Financial interest expenses, net

2 528

1 476

Interest on lease liability

6 684

5 154

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

(10 469)

888

Forex gain/loss

18 005

(394)

Income taxes paid

(1 498)

(683)

Working Capital changes

31 647

3 926

Other

1 446

(421)

Operating Cash Flows

49 004

25 950

Investing Cash Flows

(5 956)

704

Debt proceeds

38 054

-

Debt repayment

(36 066)

(22 816)

Finance interest paid

(3 212)

(1 067)

Lease repayment

(11 409)

(10 483)

Financing Cash Flows

(12 633)

(34 366)

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

  • ASTARTA reported Operating Cash Flows of EUR26m versus EUR49m in 1Q20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR17m to EUR22m
  • The Company paid down a further EUR23m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis
  • Net Debt reduced from EUR129m as of the end of 2020 to EUR117m on back of further repayment of bank debt

Summary Balance Sheet

EURk

1Q20

YE20

1Q21

Right-of-use asset (mainly land)

120 025

94 178

98 464

Biological assets (non-current)

24 676

23 917

23 296

PP&E and other

253 172

199 053

206 243

Inventories, including RMI*

140 312

107 482

107 093

Biological assets (current)

35 792

21 452

28 610

AR and other

47 849

42 826

44 155

Cash and equivalents

37 910

22 448

16 416

Total Assets

659 736

511 356

524 277

Equity

362 534

337 326

362 328

Long-term loans

597

35 078

22 914

Lease liability (mainly land)

88 491

72 600

76 533

Other

8 699

5 935

5 602

Non-current liabilities

97 787

113 613

105 049

Short Term debt and similar

147 106

18 008

9 011

Current lease liability (mainly land)

29 464

25 864

25 227

Other

22 845

16 545

22 662

Current liabilities

199 415

60 417

56 900

Total equity and liabilities

659 736

511 356

524 277

EBITDA LTM

89 541

113 421

105 063

RMI*

69 594

74 074

43 047

Net debt total**

227 748

129 102

117 269

ND total/EBITDA (х)

2.5

1.1

1.1

Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)

158 154

55 028

74 222

Adj ND/EBITDA (х)

1.8

0.5

0.7

*RMI (Readily Marketable Inventories) = Finished Goods

**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash

4

AGRICULTURE

Sales volumes of key crops

Financial results

kt

2018

2019

2020

1Q20

1Q21

Corn

358

714

630

236

73

Wheat

270

266

265

3

4

Sunseeds

78

103

83

-

4

Realized prices

EUR/t

2018

2019

2020

1Q20

1Q21

Corn

148

154

150

162

166

Wheat

163

151

169

166

234

Sunseeds

289

294

325

-

334

Key crops planting area - 2020 vs 2021, kha

62 59

48 47

40

34 34

31

28

27

1

7

Corn

Wheat Sunseeds Sugar beet Soybeans Rapeseeds

2020

2021

Source: 2020 - IFRS data, 2021 - management data

EURk

2018

2019

2020

1Q20

1Q21

Revenues, including

126 765

205 712

175 137

39 170

14 626

Corn

52 846

109 973

94 439

38 155

12 038

Wheat

43 942

40 250

44 726

566

900

Sunseeds

22 535

30 221

26 913

-

1 200

Cost of sales, including

(111 772)

(188 847)

(155 787)

(30 411)

(12 061)

Land lease depreciation

(15 199)

(19 929)

(17 740)

(5 045)

(3 856)

Changes in FV of BA & AP*

55 898

34 259

52 721

9 945

1 465

Gross profit

70 891

51 124

72 071

18 704

4 030

Gross profit margin

56%

25%

41%

48%

28%

G&A expenses

(11 740)

(13 965)

(12 772)

(3 250)

(2 823)

S&D expenses

(20 755)

(27 626)

(18 129)

(6 126)

(2 048)

Other operating expenses

(3 740)

(1 016)

(2 882)

(661)

(844)

EBIT

34 656

8 517

38 288

8 667

(1 685)

EBITDA

70 147

53 335

80 190

20 401

7 233

EBITDA margin

55%

26%

46%

52%

49%

Interest on lease liability

(18 110)

(21 682)

(20 132)

(6 184)

(4 780)

CAPEX

(33 723)

(21 284)

(10 182)

(6 862)

(3 060)

Cash outflow on land lease liability

(32 052)

(33 829)

(31 494)

(10 827)

(9 884)

  • Revenues decreased by 63% y-o-y to EUR15m primarily on lower sales of corn by 69% y-o-y to 73kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest
  • Gross profit margin decreased from 48% in 1Q20 to 28% in 1Q21 as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were lower due to the later start of the planting season
  • The above lead to EBITDA declining from EUR20m to EUR7m. At the same time EBITDA margin was only 3pp lower at 49% in 1Q21

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
01:06pASTARTA N  : Published Report for the First Quarter of 2021
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : 1Q21 report
PU
12:54pASTARTA N  : presentation 1Q21
PU
05/18ASTARTA N  : Completed its Sowing Campaign 2021
PU
04/30ASTARTA N  : Finished Sugar Beet Planting
PU
04/12ASTARTA N  : Publishes Sustainability Report for the Year 2020
PU
04/12ASTARTA N  : presentation 2020
PU
04/06ASTARTA N  : Official Comment on the Announcement by the Antimonopoly Committee ..
PU
04/04ASTARTA N  : Starts Spring Planting Season-2021
PU
03/25ASTARTA N  : Pays over UAH3.2bn in Taxes in Two Years
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 438 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 62,0 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net Debt 2021 82,8 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 243 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,78 €
Last Close Price 10,01 €
Spread / Highest target 7,69%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.72.71%297
NESTLÉ S.A.4.95%343 166
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.35%87 345
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.26%70 143
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.04%53 433
DANONE7.98%46 046