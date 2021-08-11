ASTARTA N : presentation 1H21

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.
1H21 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary P&L
EURk
1H20
1H21
Revenues, including
172 129
150 878
Agriculture
54 473
27 382
Sugar production
56 802
58 917
Soybean processing
40 422
44 843
Cattle farming
18 080
18 069
Cost of sales, including
(140 782)
(119 485)
Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*
(13 630)
(9 778)
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
33 565
92 299
Gross profit
64 912
123 692
Gross profit margin
38%
82%
EBIT
35 856
100 988
D&A, including
30 736
23 824
Charge of right-of-use assets
9 940
8 177
EBITDA, including
66 592
124 812
Agriculture
52 847
100 057
Sugar production
8 109
18 481
Soybean processing
3 628
3 700
Cattle farming
3 899
3 037
EBITDA margin
39%
83%
Interest expense on lease liability
(12 880)
(9 981)
Other finance costs
(4 995)
(3 005)
Forex gain/loss
(12 626)
995
Net profit (loss)
7 370
89 499
Net profit (loss) margin
4%
59%
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR151m in 1H21, 12% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower contribution of the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues
Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 50% to EUR27m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment increased to EUR59m, or 39% of the total consolidated revenues
The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR45m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR40m and EUR18m in 1H20
Gross profit increased by 91% y-o-y to EUR124m and Gross margin from 38% to 82% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected commodity prices
Accordingly, EBITDA increased by 87% y-o-y to EUR125m and EBITDA margin from 39% to 83%
Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 26% to 27% and EBITDA margin - from 27% to 28%
EURk
1H20
1H21
Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement
44 977
41 171
Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
26%
27%
EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement
46 657
42 291
EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
27%
28%
Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding
3
1H21 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary Сash Flows
EURk
1H20
1H21
Pre-tax income
5 629
91 773
D&A
30 736
23 824
Financial interest expenses, net
4 790
2 838
Interest on lease liability
12 880
9 981
Changes in FV of BA and AP**
(33 565)
(92 299)
Forex gain/loss
12 626
(995)
Income taxes paid
(2 007)
(1 596)
Working Capital changes
14 927
(41 242)
Other
381
(1 004)
Operating Cash Flows
46 397
(8 720)
Investing Cash Flows
(8 957)
(1 719)*
Debt proceeds
68 590
57 757
Debt repayment
(88 468)
(34 912)
Dividends paid
-
(12 155)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(149)
Finance interest paid
(4 866)
(1 705)
Lease repayment
(20 681)
(18 454)
Financing Cash Flows
(45 425)
(9 618)
*incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries
**FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
ASTARTA reported negative Operating Cash Flows of EUR9m versus positive EUR46m in 1H20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR31m to EUR33m (excluding IAS41 - negative EUR2m in 1H20 versus negative EUR60m in 1H21)
CAPEX tightly controlled at maintenance levels
As of the end of 1H21 Net Debt increased to EUR179m due to seasonal growth in working capital needs (Net Financial Debt increased to EUR75m as of the end of 1H21 versus EUR31m as of YE20)
Astarta Holding NV published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:35:03 UTC.