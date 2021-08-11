Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/10
51.9 PLN   +0.58%
12:46pASTARTA N : Published Report for the Six Months of 2021
PU
12:36pASTARTA N : 1H21 report
PU
12:36pASTARTA N : presentation 1H21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : presentation 1H21

08/11/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H21 operating and financial results

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

This presentation includes forward-looking statement, i.e. statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations and the Company's targets for future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute the Company's current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.

In preparation of this document, we used certain publicly available data. While the sources we used are generally regarded as reliable we did not verify their content. The Company does not accept any responsibility for using any such information. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in the presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company any of its respective directors, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

2

1H21 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary P&L

EURk

1H20

1H21

Revenues, including

172 129

150 878

Agriculture

54 473

27 382

Sugar production

56 802

58 917

Soybean processing

40 422

44 843

Cattle farming

18 080

18 069

Cost of sales, including

(140 782)

(119 485)

Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*

(13 630)

(9 778)

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

33 565

92 299

Gross profit

64 912

123 692

Gross profit margin

38%

82%

EBIT

35 856

100 988

D&A, including

30 736

23 824

Charge of right-of-use assets

9 940

8 177

EBITDA, including

66 592

124 812

Agriculture

52 847

100 057

Sugar production

8 109

18 481

Soybean processing

3 628

3 700

Cattle farming

3 899

3 037

EBITDA margin

39%

83%

Interest expense on lease liability

(12 880)

(9 981)

Other finance costs

(4 995)

(3 005)

Forex gain/loss

(12 626)

995

Net profit (loss)

7 370

89 499

Net profit (loss) margin

4%

59%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

  • ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR151m in 1H21, 12% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower contribution of the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues
  • Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 50% to EUR27m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment increased to EUR59m, or 39% of the total consolidated revenues
  • The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR45m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR40m and EUR18m in 1H20
  • Gross profit increased by 91% y-o-y to EUR124m and Gross margin from 38% to 82% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected commodity prices
  • Accordingly, EBITDA increased by 87% y-o-y to EUR125m and EBITDA margin from 39% to 83%
  • Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 26% to 27% and EBITDA margin - from 27% to 28%

EURk

1H20

1H21

Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement

44 977

41 171

Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26%

27%

EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement

46 657

42 291

EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

27%

28%

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

3

1H21 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary Сash Flows

EURk

1H20

1H21

Pre-tax income

5 629

91 773

D&A

30 736

23 824

Financial interest expenses, net

4 790

2 838

Interest on lease liability

12 880

9 981

Changes in FV of BA and AP**

(33 565)

(92 299)

Forex gain/loss

12 626

(995)

Income taxes paid

(2 007)

(1 596)

Working Capital changes

14 927

(41 242)

Other

381

(1 004)

Operating Cash Flows

46 397

(8 720)

Investing Cash Flows

(8 957)

(1 719)*

Debt proceeds

68 590

57 757

Debt repayment

(88 468)

(34 912)

Dividends paid

-

(12 155)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(149)

Finance interest paid

(4 866)

(1 705)

Lease repayment

(20 681)

(18 454)

Financing Cash Flows

(45 425)

(9 618)

*incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries

**FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

  • ASTARTA reported negative Operating Cash Flows of EUR9m versus positive EUR46m in 1H20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR31m to EUR33m (excluding IAS41 - negative EUR2m in 1H20 versus negative EUR60m in 1H21)
  • CAPEX tightly controlled at maintenance levels
  • As of the end of 1H21 Net Debt increased to EUR179m due to seasonal growth in working capital needs (Net Financial Debt increased to EUR75m as of the end of 1H21 versus EUR31m as of YE20)

Summary Balance Sheet

EURk

1H20

YE20

1H21

Right-of-use asset (mainly land)

120 695

94 178

100 092

Biological assets (non-current)

26 072

23 917

26 180

PP&E and other

253 548

199 053

203 981

Inventories, including RMI*

72 864

107 482

71 057

Biological assets (current)

133 183

21 452

193 195

AR and other

50 800

42 826

49 967

Cash and equivalents

2 443

22 448

3 934

Total Assets

659 605

511 356

648 406

Equity

394 296

337 326

442 635

Long-term loans

587

35 078

22 863

Lease liability (mainly land)

89 601

72 600

78 209

Other

8 533

5 935

5 488

Non-current liabilities

98 721

113 613

106 560

Short-term debt and similar

121 378

18 008

56 248

Current lease liability (mainly land)

30 169

25 864

25 210

Other

15 041

16 545

17 753

Current liabilities

166 588

60 417

99 211

Total equity and liabilities

659 605

511 356

648 406

EBITDA LTM

75 197

113 421

171 641

RMI*

38 741

74 074

34 202

Net debt total**

239 292

129 102

178 596

ND total/EBITDA (х)

3.2

1.1

1.0

Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)

200 551

55 028

144 394

Adj ND/EBITDA (х)

2.7

0.5

0.8

*RMI (Readily Marketable Inventories) = Finished Goods

**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash

4

AGRICULTURE

Yields of key crops

t/ha

2018

2019

2020

Corn

9.8

8.7

6.9

Wheat

4.7

5.1

4.8

Sunseeds

2.9

2.9

2.2

Soybeans

2.9

2.5

2.3

Rapeseeds

-

-

2.6

Sugar beets

46

47

43

Sales volumes of key crops

kt

2018

2019

2020

1H20

1H21

Corn

358

714

630

335

151

Wheat

270

266

265

4

6

Sunseeds

78

103

83

0.1

4

Rapeseeds

-

5

12

-

-

Realized prices

EUR/t

2018

2019

2020

1H20

1H21

Corn

148

154

150

158

157

Wheat

163

151

169

167

221

Sunseeds

289

294

325

270

346

Rapeseeds

-

346

369

-

-

Key crops planting area - 2020 vs 2021, kha

62 59

48 47

40 28

34 33

27 31

1

7

Corn

Wheat

Sunseeds Sugar beet Soybeans Rapeseeds

Source: IFRS data

2020

2021

Financial results

EURk

2018

2019

2020

1H20

1H21

Revenues, including

126 765

205 712

175 137

54 473

27 382

Corn

52 846

109 973

94 439

52 964

23 772

Wheat

43 942

40 250

44 726

740

1 341

Sunseeds

22 535

30 221

26 913

27

1 288

Rapeseeds

-

1 778

4 515

-

-

Cost of sales, including

(111 772)

(188 847)

(155 787)

(42 533)

(27 981)

Land lease depreciation

(15 199)

(19 929)

(17 740)

(9 451)

(7 923)

Changes in FV of BA & AP*

55 898

34 259

52 721

32 660

92 921

Gross profit

70 891

51 124

72 071

44 600

92 322

Gross profit margin

56%

25%

41%

82%

337%

G&A expenses

(11 740)

(13 965)

(12 772)

(5 948)

(5 657)

S&D expenses

(20 755)

(27 626)

(18 129)

(8 435)

(4 212)

Other operating expenses

(3 740)

(1 016)

(2 882)

(358)

(513)

EBIT

34 656

8 517

38 288

29 859

81 940

EBITDA

70 147

53 335

80 190

52 847

100 057

EBITDA margin

55%

26%

46%

97%

365%

Interest on lease liability

(18 110)

(21 682)

(20 132)

(11 985)

(9 224)

CAPEX

(33 723)

(21 284)

(10 182)

(9 644)

(6 049)

Cash outflow on land lease liability

(32 052)

(33 829)

(31 494)

(19 739)

(17 513)

  • Revenues decreased by 50% y-o-y to EUR27m primarily on lower sales of corn by 55% y-o-y to 151kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest
  • Gross margin increased from 82% in 1H20 to 337% in 1H21 as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected yields and prices
  • The above lead to EBITDA growth from EUR53m in 1H20 to EUR100m in 1H21 and

EBITDA margin from 97% to 365% correspondingly

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
12:46pASTARTA N : Published Report for the Six Months of 2021
PU
12:36pASTARTA N : 1H21 report
PU
12:36pASTARTA N : presentation 1H21
PU
08/03ASTARTA N : Elevators Received 2.8MT of Grains
PU
07/23ASTARTA N : Viktor Ivanchyk Comments on the Land Market Launch in Ukraine
PU
07/16ASTARTA N : 2Q21 and 1H21 trading update
PU
07/08ASTARTA N : Started Harvesting Campaign-2021
PU
07/06ASTARTA N : Exported the First Batch of Organic Products
PU
06/24ASTARTA N : Starts Invert Sugar Syrup Production
PU
06/08ASTARTA N : KYIV Enterprises Launch Automation Maintenance and Repair System
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 451 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2021 61,6 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net Debt 2021 106 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,49x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 276 M 323 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,35 €
Average target price 10,75 €
Spread / Average Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.98.09%323
NESTLÉ S.A.9.19%339 391
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.11%86 721
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-29.34%64 441
DANONE17.75%48 302
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.11%45 840