Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05/16 09:29:38 am EDT
24.65 PLN   +16.27%
09:14aUkraine sugar producer Astarta completes 2022 sugar sowing
RE
08:10aASTARTA N : Completed Spring Planting 2022
PU
04/15ASTARTA N : The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "Believe in Yourself" continue to provide humanitarian assistance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ukraine sugar producer Astarta completes 2022 sugar sowing

05/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's major white sugar producer, Astarta, has completed sowing at 33,000 hectares, almost the same acreage as it sowed in 2021, the company said on Monday.

In 2021, Astarta sowed 33,500 hectares for sugar beet, or almost 15% of the country's overall beet sowing area.

"We are convinced that we should not reduce agricultural production during the war, on the contrary, its current scale must be preserved," the company quoted Vadym Skrypnyk, director for agricultural production and storage, as saying.

The company said it also sowed 38,000 hectares of corn, 40,000 hectares of soybeans, 55,000 hectares of winter wheat, 30,000 hectares of sunflower and some acreage of other crops.

Astarta produced 266,000 tonnes of white sugar from its 2021 harvest, processing 1.8 million tonnes of sugar beet.

That was up from 2020 when it harvested about 1.5 million tonnes of sugar beet and refined 226,000 tonnes of white sugar for a market share of 22%.

The agriculture ministry said last week farmers had sown 181,400 hectares of sugar beet as of May 12 compared with 224,700 hectares at the same date in 2021.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V. 16.27% 24.65 Delayed Quote.-50.00%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 11.33% 818.25 End-of-day quote.37.93%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.75% 662.745 Real-time Quote.31.69%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.88% 659.4534 Real-time Quote.22.94%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 409.3 End-of-day quote.-0.58%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 6.02% 1043.75 End-of-day quote.35.42%
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
09:14aUkraine sugar producer Astarta completes 2022 sugar sowing
RE
08:10aASTARTA N : Completed Spring Planting 2022
PU
04/15ASTARTA N : The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "..
PU
04/15ASTARTA N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASTARTA Holding N.V
PU
04/15ASTARTA N : Draft resolutions to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/11TRANSCRIPT : ASTARTA Holding N.V., 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 11, 2022
CI
04/08ASTARTA N : presentation 2021
PU
04/08ASTARTA Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/08ASTARTA N : Starts Cooperation with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine within the Human..
PU
04/08ASTARTA N : New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 473 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2022 50,6 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2022 68,0 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,20x
Yield 2022 20,9%
Capitalization 110 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,52 €
Average target price 38,39 €
Spread / Average Target 749%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-50.00%114
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.84%337 907
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.11%91 865
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY23.37%54 209
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.34%48 050
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.77%46 448