Ukraine sugar producer Astarta completes 2022 sugar sowing

In 2021, Astarta sowed 33,500 hectares for sugar beet, or almost 15% of the country's overall beet sowing area.

"We are convinced that we should not reduce agricultural production during the war, on the contrary, its current scale must be preserved," the company quoted Vadym Skrypnyk, director for agricultural production and storage, as saying.

The company said it also sowed 38,000 hectares of corn, 40,000 hectares of soybeans, 55,000 hectares of winter wheat, 30,000 hectares of sunflower and some acreage of other crops.

Astarta produced 266,000 tonnes of white sugar from its 2021 harvest, processing 1.8 million tonnes of sugar beet.

That was up from 2020 when it harvested about 1.5 million tonnes of sugar beet and refined 226,000 tonnes of white sugar for a market share of 22%.

The agriculture ministry said last week farmers had sown 181,400 hectares of sugar beet as of May 12 compared with 224,700 hectares at the same date in 2021.

