  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Astarta Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING PLC

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:45:42 2023-06-16 am EDT
31.65 PLN   +1.77%
05:34aAstarta : EBRD Provides Astarta with USD30m Financing Package
PU
06/01ASTARTA HOLDING PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25Astarta : Сompleted Spring Planting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Astarta : EBRD Provides Astarta with USD30m Financing Package

06/16/2023 | 05:34am EDT
Astarta is to receive a USD30m financing package from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the EBRD) to help the Company become more resilient under adverse conditions caused by the russia's war against Ukraine.

The package consists of a USD21m loan from the EBRD and a USD9m sustainability-linked loan funded by the Clean Technology Fund (CTF).

Astarta plans to use funds for modernisation and energy efficiency improvements at its production facilities, expansion of climate-smart agricultural practices to increase business resilience, lowering production and energy costs whilst increasing productivity and operational efficiency, and securing sufficient working capital to sustain its operations at pre-war levels.

Funding of the Company's capex plan will help Astarta to further develop its farming, soybean processing and sugar production activities amid war-related instability. The liquidity support provided through this loan will help to sustain operations and maintain production and export volumes for food security while supporting the livelihoods of nearly 7,000 workers across Astarta's operations alongside those of its numerous supply-chain partners.

It is the first transaction in Ukraine supported by the EBRD High Climate Impact programme for the Corporate Sector funded by the Clean Technology Fund, and the loan features an innovative blended finance structure whereby the pricing is linked to climate change-related targets.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASTARTA HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 554 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2022 2 191 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 5 871 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,05x
Yield 2022 454%
Capitalization 6 792 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 250
Free-Float 27,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 31,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Savvas Sotiri Perikleus Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Hladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleksandr Voinalovich Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING PLC52.45%185
QL RESOURCES-2.00%2 840
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-17.18%1 647
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.3.70%1 304
DOLE PLC41.55%1 296
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.41%1 161
