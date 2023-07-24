In the 2022/23 marketing year, Astarta exported 780kt of agricultural products despite limited logistics capabilities. The company's export geography covers more than 40 countries.

Despite russia's constant blocking of sea trade routes and other export restrictions, Astarta managed to supply more than 550kt of grains and oilseeds to global markets, including 174kt of wheat and 379kt of corn. Italy, Spain, Indonesia and Kenya were primary wheat consumers, while China, Portugal and Spain - top corn importers.

EU countries were main destination for soybean-processed products. Having exported 37kt of soybean oil and 112kt of soybean meal, the company is currently ranked the second and first among Ukrainian exporters of these products.

Astarta also supplied 50kt of sugar to European markets, retaining its leading position among Ukrainian exporters.

- Thanks to our well-built reputation, transparency and sustainability, we were ready to integrate into European markets with our mainstream and niche products. By the way, niche products, mainly organic flax and mustard, were one of the discoveries of the last season. Their presence in the product portfolio allowed us to work with large and regional European Union players. Astarta plans to continue deepening trade relations with key European partners and develop its product line under own brand," said Vyacheslav Chuk, Astarta's Commercial Director.