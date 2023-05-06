Astec Industries : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. FQ1 2023 EARNINGS CALL MAY 03, 2023

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Astec Industries First Quarter Earnings Call.

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP of Administration & Investor Relations

Joining me on today's call are Jaco van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer; and Becky Weyenberg, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that our discussion this morning may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company, and these statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's financial news release and others are contained in our SEC filings. As usual, we ask that you familiarize yourself with those factors.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, the company refers to various U.S. GAAP, which are generally accepted accounting principles, and non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

Management of the company does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Management of the company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results are included in our news release and in the appendix of our slide deck. All related earnings materials are posted on our website at www.astecindustries.com under the Investor Relations and Presentations tabs.

And now, I will turn the call over to Jaco.

Jaco G. van der Merwe

CEO, President & Director

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I would like to begin my comments with the key messages summarized on Slide 4. We had a great start to 2023 as the global Astec team delivered unique solutions and outstanding service to our customers, despite facing a challenging and dynamic environment.

Demand remained favorable across our business and customers' engagement is positive. Tailwinds from highway funding, along with excitement about our new products and solutions are pushing revenues higher and keeping our backlog at elevated levels. As a result of the strong performance of the entire Astec team, we delivered year-over-year growth in net sales of 19.5% in the first quarter and expanded adjusted EBITDA margins 360 basis points. These are great accomplishments, and I am proud of the contribution from everyone across our organization.

Internally, we are elevating our performance and execution to achieve objectives as we unite with a sharpened focus on the OneASTEC operating model. As I traveled to meet employees, I'm encouraged by their embracement of our operating model to drive more consistent results, especially while facing volatile economic conditions.