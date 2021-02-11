Log in
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) Announces the Company's Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-End Conference Call March 1, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

02/11/2021 | 02:34pm EST
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s Fourth Quarter and 2020 year-end financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s Fourth Quarter and 2020 year-end financial results to the wire service on Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations will host the call.

To access the call, dial 877-407-9210 on Monday, March 1, 2021 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial 201-689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls. You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through midnight on Monday, March 15, 2021, by dialing 877-481-4010, or 919-882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID# 39956. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, Secretary
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com


Primary Logo


