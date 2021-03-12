Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astec Industries : to participate at Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

03/12/2021 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 12, 2021) - Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions. The Astec presentation will take place from 8:30 - 9:00am Eastern. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b2dendsaToGM9goHtWpsEQ

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

Astec Industries Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 20:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:23pASTEC INDUSTRIES  : to participate at Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conf..
PU
01:33pAstec to participate in Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference
GL
03/11ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04ASTEC INDUSTRIES  : Q4 Results 2020
PU
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES  : Q4 Adjusted EPS Gains, Sales Drop
MT
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 135 M - -
Net income 2021 61,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 1 696 M 1 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 537
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 81,67 $
Last Close Price 75,00 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry A. Ruffalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Weyenberg Chief Financial Officer
William D. Gehl Chairman
Matthew T. Litchfield Chief Information Officer
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operational Excellence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.27.60%1 696
CATERPILLAR INC.21.45%119 836
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD7.98%49 464
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.40%15 745
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.20.07%3 033
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.5.91%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ