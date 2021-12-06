Astellas Pharma : Corporate Governance Report

With regard to the exercise of voting rights of shareholdings, the Company appropriately exercises them judging from the viewpoint of increasing shareholder value of the issuing company, on the condition that such exercise of the voting rights contributes to increasing the Company's enterprise value.

The Company has been reducing its shareholdings since 2005. The Company has sold 93 of the 106 stocks it had held in April 2005 (total proceeds from sales: ¥89.2 billion), 2 of which were sold during the business year ended March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company maintains equity holdings amounting to 22 stocks, at a recorded value of ¥27.8 billion on the balance sheet. The Company will continue to reduce its shareholdings going forward.

[Principle 1-7 Related Party Transactions]

The Company endeavors to prevent officers and other personnel concerned from using their positions in order to enter into transactions that conflict with the interests of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders.

Directors intending to engage in transactions with the Company for themselves or for a third- party must receive the approval of the Board of Directors for the said transaction in accordance with the Board of Directors Policy.

[Supplementary Principle 2-4-1]

Astellas ("Astellas" refers to the entire Astellas Group; the same shall apply hereinafter) is working to promote diversity and create an environment in which individuality is valued and diverse individuals can play a role, irrespective of race, nationality, gender or age. We believe that respecting and making the most of the diverse values, approaches, backgrounds, etc. of our employees not only heightens creativity in our organization, but also helps to attract and retain talented people as employees and enhances our competitiveness.

Astellas follows practices that promote equal employment opportunities and provides employees with various opportunities to improve their skills and abilities. All of our decision- making related to employment (hiring, promotions, personnel performance evaluations, training, career development, etc.) is conducted based on appropriate criteria (skills, abilities, experience, aptitude, achievements, motivation, etc.) according to the type of work.

We confirm whether these practices are properly being followed based on the performance in each situation. We implement measures led by its HR functions in each region to promote diversity tailored to the situation in each region, rather than setting targets and initiatives for specific indicators.

In Japan, promoting of women's empowerment has been positioned as a high-priority issue, we will work to create a work environment and foster awareness among employees so that life events do not create limitations on performing one's job, and aim to create a workplace where female employees in all positions at Astellas can work with motivation and passion.

1. Promoting women to management positions

Based on performance, we appropriately appoint people to positions designed with a global report line based on the concept of right person in right position regardless of gender. In addition, for positions at a specified level or higher, we check and analyze the conditions to make sure that there are no major differences according to gender, and promote planning for developing successors.

In Japan, where the ratio of women in management positions is lower than in other regions, we have positioned promoting women's empowerment as a high-priority issue and have set numerical targets as part of our efforts to address this issue.

Our targets and initiatives are posted on the Company's website. https://www.astellas.com/jp/en/sustainability/major-programs-japan

