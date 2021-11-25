Log in
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
Astellas Pharma : Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Pediatric Praziquantel Completes with Positive Results

11/25/2021
New pediatric formulation of Praziquantel, which Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") provided its formulation technology and has been developed under the initiative of Merck together with its consortium partners, has now been completed its pivotal Phase 3 trial. The favorable results of this clinical trial allow the program to progress towards regulatory file submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The existing praziquantel tablet is the "standard of care" treatment for schistosomiasis, which is one of the most prevalent parasitic diseases in developing countries. As it is not suitable for the treatment of pre-school aged children because of its large size and bitter taste, those children have been untreated.

To solve these problems, the new pediatric formulation has been developed with Astellas' formulation technology. This new formulation is a smaller and orally dispersible tablet. It has reduced bitterness that can be taken with or without water. The pediatric formulation has also been designed for production using simple manufacturing processes and yielding tablets that are stable even in hot and humid tropical climates. To facilitate production of materials for clinical trials and help build local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities for future supplies, Astellas has transferred to consortium partners in Germany and Brazil the technology and expertise needed to develop the pediatric formulations and produce the tablets.

This activity is funded by the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) and The European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP).

For details on the completion of this Phase 3 clinical trial, please see the Press Release from PEDIATRIC PRAZIQUANTEL CONSORTIUM.

For more information on Astellas' contribution for the development of the Praziquantel, please see (https://www.astellas.com/en/sustainability/development-of-pediatric-formulation-for-schistosomiasis)

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 325 B 11 483 M 11 483 M
Net income 2022 185 B 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net cash 2022 393 B 3 403 M 3 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 3 532 B 30 607 M 30 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 455
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 906,00 JPY
Average target price 2 466,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Okamura CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer
Fumiaki Sakurai Head-Business Administration & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.19.57%31 480
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.47%423 032
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.60%331 754
PFIZER, INC.38.77%286 705
NOVO NORDISK A/S69.76%250 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.15%237 491