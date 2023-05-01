Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Astellas Pharma Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
2093.00 JPY   +2.20%
02:18aUpdate2 : Japan's Astellas to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio for $5.9 bil.
AQ
01:10aAstellas Pharma to acquire Iveric Bio in USD5.9 billion deal
AN
04/30Update1 : Japan's Astellas to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio for $5.9 bil.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astellas Pharma to acquire Iveric Bio in USD5.9 billion deal

05/01/2023 | 01:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma has agreed to buy US company Iveric Bio for about USD5.9 billion, representing USD40 per share in cash.

The purchase price represents a premium of 64% to Iveric Bio's closing share price of USD24.33 on Friday, being he last business day before the annoucement.

The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. The companies expect to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of Astellas' fiscal year 2023.

Iveric Bio focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments in the field of ophthalmology.

The company announced in February 2023 that the US Food & Drug Administration accepted for filing a New Drug Application for Avacincaptad Pegol for the treatment of GA secondary to AMD.

The NDA has been granted priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of August 19, 2023.

source: dpa

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 2.20% 2093 Delayed Quote.2.07%
IVERIC BIO, INC. 1.80% 32.89 Delayed Quote.53.62%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 509 B 11 083 M 11 083 M
Net income 2023 144 B 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net cash 2023 388 B 2 849 M 2 849 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 3 680 B 27 033 M 27 033 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 522
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 048,00 JPY
Average target price 2 564,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer
Katsuyoshi Sugita Head-Personnel & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.2.07%27 033
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.33%425 413
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.21%375 779
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.89%374 344
MERCK & CO., INC.4.07%293 028
ABBVIE INC.-6.49%266 597
