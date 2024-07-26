By Victor Swezey and Connor Hart

Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas received a recommendation for approval from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medical Products for Human Use for two potential treatments for gastric and bladder cancers.

The drug Padcev is to be used in combination with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda for the first-line treatment of advanced bladder cancer. Padcev is currently approved as a monotherapy in the EU to treat adult patients with this type of cancer who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PDL1 inhibitor.

The company said the recommendation for Padcev was based on data from a phase 3 clinical trial that showed that the treatment significantly extends overall survival and progression-free survival compared to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Astellas also received a positive CHMP recommendation for it drug candidate zolbetuximab in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced Gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer with certain biomarkers.

The CHMP's positive opinion for zolbetuximab was based on phase 3 clinical trials that explored the efficacy and safety of the treatment in adult patients.

Both opinions will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines in all European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

