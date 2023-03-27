Advanced search
China says detained employee of Japan firm suspected of espionage activities- foreign ministry

03/27/2023 | 03:28am EDT
BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign minsitry said on Monday that an employee of Japanese firm Astellas Pharma who was detained was suspected of engaging in espionage activities.

The relevant Chinese authorities earlier this month adopted compulsory measures in accordance with criminal law against the individual for case examination, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing .

"This Japanese citizen is suspected of engaging in espionage activities," Mao said. (Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


