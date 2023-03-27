China says detained employee of Japan firm suspected of espionage activities- foreign ministry

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign
minsitry said on Monday that an employee of Japanese firm
Astellas Pharma who was detained was suspected of engaging in
espionage activities.
The relevant Chinese authorities earlier this month adopted
compulsory measures in accordance with criminal law against the
individual for case examination, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a
regular news briefing .
"This Japanese citizen is suspected of engaging in espionage
activities," Mao said.
(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)