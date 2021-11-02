Earnings call script

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Document Notes

This document has been transcribed based on interpreted audio provided by the Company.

Presentation

Fujii: Thank you very much for joining the FY2021 second quarter financial results announcement meeting by our company out of a busy schedule. I'm Fujii from Corporate Advocacy & Relations. I'm delighted to serve as emcee today.

We now would like to begin our meeting here. This is a meeting for investors and analysts. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. We will have this meeting in line with the documents posted on our website, so if you are joining by teleconference system, please have the documents at hand.

Today's participants are Kenji Yasukawa, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Naoki Okamura, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer (CStO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Business Officer (CBO); Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Bernie Zeiher; Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Yukio Matsui. These 4 are joining. Bernie Zeiher is joining from the US by phone.

This material, all presentations by representatives for the Company, and their answers and statements in the Q&A session include forward‐looking statements based on assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors.

They contain information on pharmaceuticals, including compounds under development, but this information is not intended to make any representations or advertisement nor provide medical advice of any client.

You can listen to a simultaneous translation in English in this meeting, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy of interpretation.

We'd like to begin the presentation. Yasukawa, please.

Yasukawa: Good afternoon, everyone. Yasukawa speaking. Thank you very much for joining our FY2021 second quarter financial results announcement meeting out of your very busy schedule today.

Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com

2