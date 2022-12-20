FDA accepts Astellas, Seagen and Merck's combo for priority review

(Alliance News) - Pharmaceutical firms Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc and Merck & Co Inc jointly announced on Tuesday that the US Food & Drug Adminstration have accepted their supplemental biologics licence applications for Padcev and Keytruda, in combination, for priority review.

The application are for Padcev and Keytruda, in combination, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. Urothelial cancer is a common type of bladder cancer.

"We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we seek potential accelerated approval for this combination in the hopes that it can be another treatment option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy," said Ahsan Arozullah, senior vice president and head of development therapeutic areas at Astellas.

This combination was previously granted breakthrough therapy designed by the US in February 2020.

"We are encouraged by the investigational results of the combination of PADCEV and KEYTRUDA for this patient population and are fully committed to work to bring this new approach forward to patients," commented Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer at Merck.

Shares in Tokyo-based Astellas closed 1.6% lower at JPY2,071.50 on Tuesday in Tokyo. Shares in New Jersey-based Merck were up 0.4% at USD109.92 in New York, while shares in Washington-based Seagen were up 2.2% at USD130.42.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

