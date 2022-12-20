Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Astellas Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-20 am EST
2071.50 JPY   -1.64%
01:10pFDA accepts Astellas, Seagen and Merck's combo for priority review
AN
07:24aMerck, Seagen, Astellas Say FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental BLAs for Padcev, Keytruda to Treat Urothelial Cancer
MT
12/19Astellas Pharma Details Positive Topline Results of Cancer Treatment Trial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDA accepts Astellas, Seagen and Merck's combo for priority review

12/20/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Pharmaceutical firms Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc and Merck & Co Inc jointly announced on Tuesday that the US Food & Drug Adminstration have accepted their supplemental biologics licence applications for Padcev and Keytruda, in combination, for priority review.

The application are for Padcev and Keytruda, in combination, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. Urothelial cancer is a common type of bladder cancer.

"We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we seek potential accelerated approval for this combination in the hopes that it can be another treatment option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy," said Ahsan Arozullah, senior vice president and head of development therapeutic areas at Astellas.

This combination was previously granted breakthrough therapy designed by the US in February 2020.

"We are encouraged by the investigational results of the combination of PADCEV and KEYTRUDA for this patient population and are fully committed to work to bring this new approach forward to patients," commented Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer at Merck.

Shares in Tokyo-based Astellas closed 1.6% lower at JPY2,071.50 on Tuesday in Tokyo. Shares in New Jersey-based Merck were up 0.4% at USD109.92 in New York, while shares in Washington-based Seagen were up 2.2% at USD130.42.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.Astellas Pharma Inc

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. -1.64% 2071.5 Delayed Quote.12.59%
MERCK & CO., INC. 0.38% 109.855 Delayed Quote.42.80%
SEAGEN INC. 2.36% 130.65 Delayed Quote.-17.45%
All news about ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
01:10pFDA accepts Astellas, Seagen and Merck's combo for priority review
AN
07:24aMerck, Seagen, Astellas Say FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental BLAs for Padce..
MT
12/19Astellas Pharma Details Positive Topline Results of Cancer Treatment Trial
MT
12/16Frequency Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Study of FX-345, the C..
AQ
12/16Astellas Announces Zolbetuximab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 GLOW Trial as First-L..
AQ
12/15Astellas Pharma Inc. Announces Positive Topline Results from the Phase 3 GLOW Clinical ..
CI
12/12Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Shares Stay Bullish Ahead Of Expected Topline Phase 3 Data Re..
AQ
12/09Peanut Allergy Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 15+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Tre..
AQ
12/08Transcript : Astellas Pharma Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/08Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Shares Rally Ahead Of Topline Phase 3 Data Release; Update Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 499 B 11 414 M 11 414 M
Net income 2023 209 B 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net cash 2023 441 B 3 356 M 3 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 3 776 B 28 745 M 28 745 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 522
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 071,50 JPY
Average target price 2 615,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Katsuyoshi Sugita Head-Personnel & Compliance
Mamoru Sekiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.12.59%28 019
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.58%458 790
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.28%339 955
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.63%295 171
PFIZER, INC.-12.96%288 300
ABBVIE INC.19.27%285 495