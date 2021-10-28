Financial Results (Q2/FY2021)

October 29, 2021

Contact:

Corporate Advocacy & Relations,

Astellas Pharma Inc.

TEL +81-3-3244-3201

Financial Results of Astellas for the First Six Months of FY2021

Japan, October 29, 2021 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, "the Company") today announced the financial results for the first six months (April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021) of the fiscal year 2021 (FY2021) ending March 31, 2022.

Consolidated financial results for the first six months of FY2021 (core basis)

(Millions of yen) First six months First six months Change of FY2020 of FY2021 (%) Revenue 615,480 651,666 +36,186 (+5.9%) Core operating profit 130,278 125,293 -4,985 (-3.8%) Core profit 106,158 98,756 -7,402 (-7.0%)

Cautionary Notes

In this material, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.