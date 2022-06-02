Japan's Nikkei edges back from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
retreated from a six-week high on Thursday, tracking losses on
Wall Street overnight amid simmering worries about global
inflation.
The Nikkei slipped 0.16% to 27,413.88 at close, but
was off the early morning lows at 27,251.24. The benchmark ended
at 27,457.89 in the previous session, the highest since April
21.
Winners and losers were closely balanced, with 113 of the
index's 225 component stocks falling versus 108 that rose and
four that were flat.
Healthcare and tech were the worst-performing Nikkei
sectors, sliding 1.51% and 1.14% respectively. Utilities and
financials alone eked out gains, but were each up less than
0.1%.
The broader Topix suffered more notable losses, down
0.63% to 1,926.39. The growth index tumbled 0.93%,
compared with a 0.36% decline for value shares.
The U.S. S&P 500 dropped 0.75% overnight and the
Nasdaq slid by a similar amount, with rate-sensitive tech
shares hurt as benchmark U.S. long-term Treasury yields
climbed to a two-week high of 2.95%.
"In an environment of volatile movements in oil prices and
exchange rates, add in the moves in U.S. long-term yields, and
it's very difficult to trade," said a market participant at the
domestic securities firm.
Market sentiment has remained fragile amid simmering
economic uncertainty caused by aggressive Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes and their potential to choke U.S. growth,
along with the inflationary pressures from the protracted
Russia-Ukraine war and China's draconian zero-COVID measures.
Tech company Fujitsu's was the Nikkei's biggest
decliner, losing 4.44%, followed by Astellas Pharma,
which lost 4.09%.
Healthcare company M3 was next with a 3.33% slide.
Sony Group sank 3.19%.
