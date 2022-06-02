Log in
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
2017.00 JPY   -4.09%
02:46aJapan's Nikkei edges back from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag
RE
06/01Japan's Nikkei retreats from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag
RE
05/25ASTELLAS PHARMA : Posted Notice of Convocation of the 17th Term Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei edges back from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag

06/02/2022 | 02:46am EDT
TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a six-week high on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight amid simmering worries about global inflation.

The Nikkei slipped 0.16% to 27,413.88 at close, but was off the early morning lows at 27,251.24. The benchmark ended at 27,457.89 in the previous session, the highest since April 21.

Winners and losers were closely balanced, with 113 of the index's 225 component stocks falling versus 108 that rose and four that were flat.

Healthcare and tech were the worst-performing Nikkei sectors, sliding 1.51% and 1.14% respectively. Utilities and financials alone eked out gains, but were each up less than 0.1%.

The broader Topix suffered more notable losses, down 0.63% to 1,926.39. The growth index tumbled 0.93%, compared with a 0.36% decline for value shares.

The U.S. S&P 500 dropped 0.75% overnight and the Nasdaq slid by a similar amount, with rate-sensitive tech shares hurt as benchmark U.S. long-term Treasury yields climbed to a two-week high of 2.95%.

"In an environment of volatile movements in oil prices and exchange rates, add in the moves in U.S. long-term yields, and it's very difficult to trade," said a market participant at the domestic securities firm.

Market sentiment has remained fragile amid simmering economic uncertainty caused by aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and their potential to choke U.S. growth, along with the inflationary pressures from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and China's draconian zero-COVID measures.

Tech company Fujitsu's was the Nikkei's biggest decliner, losing 4.44%, followed by Astellas Pharma, which lost 4.09%.

Healthcare company M3 was next with a 3.33% slide. Sony Group sank 3.19%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. -4.09% 2017 Delayed Quote.12.43%
FUJITSU LIMITED -4.44% 18705 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
M3, INC. -3.33% 3656 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -3.19% 11975 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 320 B 10 158 M 10 158 M
Net income 2022 177 B 1 364 M 1 364 M
Net cash 2022 340 B 2 617 M 2 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 3 788 B 29 146 M 29 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 455
Free-Float 98,9%
