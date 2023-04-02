Japan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early
release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with
Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.
Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin,
marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government
foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek
common ground amid rising regional tension.
The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas
Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for
unknown reasons.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)