Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Astellas Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
1883.00 JPY   +0.27%
03:55aJapan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China
RE
03:23aJapan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China
RE
04/01Update1 : Visiting Hayashi to push China to free detained Japan national
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China

04/02/2023 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Quad Ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.

Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

"I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national," Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.

He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions, but did not elaborate on China's reaction.

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
03:55aJapan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in C..
RE
03:23aJapan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in C..
RE
04/01Update1 : Visiting Hayashi to push China to free detained Japan national
AQ
03/31ImmunoPrecise's Subsidiary Talem Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration and Licen..
AQ
03/31Japan foreign minister Hayashi to visit Beijing on Saturday
RE
03/30ImmunoPrecise Enters Into Research Collaboration, License Option Agreement With Xyphos ..
MT
03/30ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28Astellas Pharma Inc. and Roche Diabetes Care Japan Ink Partnership Agreement to Develop..
CI
03/27Businessman detention shocks Japan firms in China, dampens sentiment
AQ
03/27China says detained employee of Japan firm suspected of espionage activities- foreign m..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 499 B 11 275 M 11 275 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 270 M 1 270 M
Net cash 2023 399 B 3 003 M 3 003 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 3 310 B 24 903 M 24 903 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 14 522
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 883,00 JPY
Average target price 2 592,31 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer
Katsuyoshi Sugita Head-Personnel & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.-6.16%24 903
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.14%405 107
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.76%356 186
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.13%309 730
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%281 151
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.11%270 081
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer