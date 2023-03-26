Advanced search
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-24 am EDT
1845.00 JPY   +0.11%
Japanese man detained in China is Astellas Pharma employee - Kyodo

03/26/2023 | 04:02am EDT
Astellas Pharma's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese man detained in China this month is a senior official of Astellas Pharma Inc, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday citing a company spokesperson.

The company did not disclose details of the official but its spokesperson said it was seeking information through Japan's foreign ministry, the news agency said.

Reuters was not able to reach a spokesperson for the Japanese company.

Kyodo and other Japanese media reported on Saturday that a Japanese man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing this month for an alleged violation of Chinese law.

But China had not fully explained as what prompted authorites in Beijing to detain the man, the media said.

The Japanese government had asked Chinese authorities to release the man, media reported.

At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 499 B 11 467 M 11 467 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 292 M 1 292 M
Net cash 2023 399 B 3 054 M 3 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 3 292 B 25 185 M 25 185 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 14 522
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 845,00 JPY
Average target price 2 592,31 JPY
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer
Katsuyoshi Sugita Head-Personnel & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.-8.05%25 185
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.59%398 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.83%340 729
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.12%303 155
ABBVIE INC.-2.22%278 770
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%266 044
