Malin Corp PLC - Dublin-based investor in life sciences companies - Investee company Poseida Therapeutics Inc enters into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Xyphos Biosciences Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc. Says agreement is to develop novel convertibleCAR programs by combining the innovative cell therapy platforms from each of the companies.

Says Xyphos will reimburse Poseida for costs incurred as part of the research agreement and will be responsible for the development and future commercialisation of products generated from the collaboration. Poseida will receive USD50 million upfront plus potential development and sales milestones and contingency payments of up to USD550 million in total.

Current stock price: USD5.45

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.