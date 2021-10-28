Log in
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
1947 JPY   -1.04%
10/28Financial Results (Q2/FY2021)
10/28Supplementary Documents (Q2/FY2021)
10/28Presentation Material for Information Meeting (Q2/FY2021)
Presentation Material for Information Meeting (Q2/FY2021)

10/28/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D.

President and CEO

Astellas Pharma Inc.

October 29, 2021

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-

2

LOOKING INFORMATION

In this material, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas Pharma. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

AGENDA

3

  1. Q2/FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results FY2021 Revised Forecasts
  1. Initiatives for Sustainable Growth

Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND

4

FY2021 REVISED FORECAST: OVERVIEW

Revenue increased by 6%, Core OP decreased

In line with assumptions of full-year forecast

  • Sales of XTANDI and Strategic products increased as expected, offsetting sales decrease due to termination of sales and distribution, transfer of products
  • SG&A expenses are slightly above full-year forecast R&D expenses are on track
  • As a result, no changes have been made to Core basis FY2021 forecast

Downward revision of full basis profit FY2021 forecast

  • Booked fair value remeasurement on contingent consideration for zolbetuximab as other expense, not included in full-year forecast (8.7 bil. yen)

Strategic products: XOSPATA, PADCEV, EVRENZO

Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

5

(billion yen)

Q2/FY20

Q2/FY21

Change

Change

FY21

Progress

FX impact

(%)

FCST*

Revenue

615.5

651.7

+36.2

+5.9%

1,323.0

49.3% +24.5 bil. yen

Cost of sales

119.5

124.7

+5.2

+4.3%

% of revenue

19.4%

19.1%

-0.3 ppt

SG&A expenses

242.1

270.5

+28.4

+11.7%

541.0

50.0%

US XTANDI co-pro fee

60.9

71.1

+10.2

+16.8%

SG&A excl. the above

181.3

199.4

+18.1

+10.0%

R&D expenses

111.7

119.1

+7.4

+6.6%

242.0

49.2%

Amortisation of

11.5

12.4

+0.8

+7.2%

intangible assets

Core operating profit

130.3

125.3

-5.0

-3.8%

270.0

46.4%

+11.5 bil. yen

Other income

4.3

2.8

-1.4

-

Other expense

47.7

38.0

-9.7

-

Operating profit

86.9

90.2

+3.3

+3.8%

227.0

39.7%

Profit before tax

89.1

89.1

-0.0

-0.0%

225.0

39.6%

Profit

72.8

71.6

-1.2

-1.7%

183.0

39.1%

* Announced in July 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
