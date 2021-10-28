Presentation Material for Information Meeting (Q2/FY2021)

Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D.
President and CEO
Astellas Pharma Inc.
October 29, 2021
|
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-
|
|
2
|
LOOKING INFORMATION
|
In this material, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas Pharma. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.
Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
-
Q2/FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results FY2021 Revised Forecasts
-
Initiatives for Sustainable Growth
|
Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND
|
|
4
|
FY2021 REVISED FORECAST: OVERVIEW
|
Revenue increased by 6%, Core OP decreased
In line with assumptions of full-year forecast
-
Sales of XTANDI and Strategic products increased as expected, offsetting sales decrease due to termination of sales and distribution, transfer of products
-
SG&A expenses are slightly above full-year forecast R&D expenses are on track
-
As a result, no changes have been made to Core basis FY2021 forecast
Downward revision of full basis profit FY2021 forecast
-
Booked fair value remeasurement on contingent consideration for zolbetuximab as other expense, not included in full-year forecast (8.7 bil. yen)
Strategic products: XOSPATA, PADCEV, EVRENZO
|
|
Q2/FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
Q2/FY20
|
Q2/FY21
|
Change
|
Change
|
FY21
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
FX impact
|
|
(%)
|
FCST*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
615.5
|
651.7
|
+36.2
|
+5.9%
|
1,323.0
|
49.3% +24.5 bil. yen
|
|
Cost of sales
|
119.5
|
124.7
|
+5.2
|
+4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of revenue
|
19.4%
|
19.1%
|
-0.3 ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
242.1
|
270.5
|
+28.4
|
+11.7%
|
541.0
|
50.0%
|
|
|
|
|
US XTANDI co-pro fee
|
60.9
|
71.1
|
+10.2
|
+16.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A excl. the above
|
181.3
|
199.4
|
+18.1
|
+10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D expenses
|
111.7
|
119.1
|
+7.4
|
+6.6%
|
242.0
|
49.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation of
|
11.5
|
12.4
|
+0.8
|
+7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating profit
|
130.3
|
125.3
|
-5.0
|
-3.8%
|
270.0
|
46.4%
|
|
+11.5 bil. yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
4.3
|
2.8
|
-1.4
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense
|
47.7
|
38.0
|
-9.7
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
86.9
|
90.2
|
+3.3
|
+3.8%
|
227.0
|
39.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
89.1
|
89.1
|
-0.0
|
-0.0%
|
225.0
|
39.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
72.8
|
71.6
|
-1.2
|
-1.7%
|
183.0
|
39.1%
|
|
|
