Supplementary Documents (Q2/FY2021)

Financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021 (FY2021)
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Q2/FY2021 Financial Results
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Pipeline list
Cautionary Notes
In this material, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets,
currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.
Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
S-1
[Six months ended September 30, 2021]
1. Consolidated Results (Full Basis)
Change from
Unit: B¥
Previous Forecasts Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY20
FY21
Change
Change
FY20
FY21
FY21
Change
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
(%)
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
(%)
Revenue
615.5
651.7
36.2
5.9%
1,249.5
1,323.0
1,323.0
5.9%
Cost of sales
119.5
124.7
5.2
4.3%
246.1
Ratio to Revenue
19.4%
19.1%
19.7%
Gross profit
495.9
526.9
31.0
6.3%
1,003.5
SG&A expenses
242.1
270.5
28.4
11.7%
504.3
541.0
541.0
7.3%
Ratio to Revenue
39.3%
41.5%
40.4%
40.9%
40.9%
XTANDI co-promotion fee in the United states
60.9
71.1
10.2
16.8%
120.2
Personnel expenses
90.2
96.0
5.8
6.4%
182.2
Advertising and Sales Promotion and Other
91.0
103.4
12.4
13.6%
201.9
R&D expenses
111.7
119.1
7.4
6.6%
224.5
242.0
242.0
7.8%
Ratio to Revenue
18.1%
18.3%
18.0%
18.3%
18.3%
Amortisation of intangible assets
11.5
12.4
0.8
7.2%
23.8
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
-0.3
0.3
0.6
-
0.5
Other income
4.3
2.8
-1.4
-33.2%
7.6
Net foreign exchange gains
-
2.3
2.3
-
-
Fair value remeasurements on contingent consideration
3.9
-
-3.9
-100.0%
3.6
Other expense
47.7
38.0
-9.7
-20.3%
123.0
Impairment losses
34.6
26.1
-8.5
-24.6%
101.7
Restructuring costs
0.9
2.5
1.6
177.2%
9.3
Net foreign exchange losses
5.2
-
-5.2
-100.0%
2.3
Fair value remeasurements on contingent consideration
4.2
8.7
4.5
105.2%
6.0
Operating profit
86.9
90.2
3.3
3.8%
136.1
227.0
218.0
60.2%
Ratio to Revenue
14.1%
13.8%
10.9%
17.2%
16.5%
Finance income
3.4
1.9
-1.6
-45.2%
11.6
Finance expenses
1.2
3.0
1.7
142.3%
2.3
Profit before tax
89.1
89.1
-0.0
-0.0%
145.3
225.0
216.0
48.6%
Ratio to Revenue
14.5%
13.7%
11.6%
17.0%
16.3%
Income tax expense
16.3
17.5
1.2
7.5%
24.7
Profit
72.8
71.6
-1.2
-1.7%
120.6
183.0
174.0
44.3%
Ratio to Revenue
11.8%
11.0%
9.7%
13.8%
13.1%
Comprehensive income
78.1
70.1
-8.0
-10.3%
181.5
S-2
2. Consolidated Results (Core Basis)
Change from
Unit: B¥
Previous Forecasts Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY20
FY21
Change
Change
FY20
FY21
FY21
Change
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
(%)
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
(%)
Revenue
615.5
651.7
36.2
5.9%
1,249.5
1,323.0
1,323.0
5.9%
Cost of sales
119.5
124.7
5.2
4.3%
246.1
Ratio to Revenue
19.4%
19.1%
19.7%
Gross profit
495.9
526.9
31.0
6.3%
1,003.5
SG&A expenses
242.1
270.5
28.4
11.7%
504.3
541.0
541.0
7.3%
Ratio to Revenue
39.3%
41.5%
40.4%
40.9%
40.9%
XTANDI co-promotion fee in the United states
60.9
71.1
10.2
16.8%
120.2
Personnel expenses
90.2
96.0
5.8
6.4%
182.2
Advertising and Sales Promotion and Other
91.0
103.4
12.4
13.6%
201.9
R&D expenses
111.7
119.1
7.4
6.6%
224.5
242.0
242.0
7.8%
Ratio to Revenue
18.1%
18.3%
18.0%
18.3%
18.3%
Amortisation of intangible assets
11.5
12.4
0.8
7.2%
23.8
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
-0.3
0.3
0.6
-
0.5
Operating profit
130.3
125.3
-5.0
-3.8%
251.4
270.0
270.0
7.4%
Ratio to Revenue
21.2%
19.2%
20.1%
20.4%
20.4%
Finance income
3.4
1.9
-1.6
-45.2%
11.6
Finance expenses
1.2
3.0
1.7
142.3%
2.3
Profit before tax
132.5
124.2
-8.3
-6.3%
260.6
Ratio to Revenue
21.5%
19.1%
20.9%
Income tax expense
26.3
25.5
-0.9
-3.4%
50.7
Profit
106.2
98.8
-7.4
-7.0%
209.9
213.0
213.0
1.5%
Ratio to Revenue
17.2%
15.2%
16.8%
16.1%
16.1%
- The Company has left its business forecasts on a core basis unchanged from the consolidated full-year business forecasts announced in July 2021.
3. Exchange Rate
Unit: yen
Previous Forecasts
Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY21
FY20
FY21
FY20
FY21
FY21
APR. - SEP.Ave.
APR. - SEP.Ave.
End
Q2 End
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
USD/Yen
107
110
111
111
106
110
110
EUR/Yen
121
131
130
129
124
130
130
Fx impacts: Revenue +24.5 billion yen and Core operating profit +11.5 billion yen
Fx impact on elimination of unrealized gain: COGs ratio -0.1ppt
S-3
4. Reconciliation of Full Basis to Core Basis
Unit: B¥
FY20
FY21
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
Full basis
Adjustment
Core basis
Full basis
Adjustment
Core basis
Revenue
615.5
-
615.5
651.7
-
651.7
Cost of sales
119.5
-
119.5
124.7
-
124.7
Gross profit
495.9
-
495.9
526.9
-
526.9
SG&A expenses
242.1
-
242.1
270.5
-
270.5
R&D expenses
111.7
-
111.7
119.1
-
119.1
Amortisation of intangible assets
11.5
-
11.5
12.4
-
12.4
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted
-0.3
-
-0.3
0.3
-
0.3
for using equity method
Other income *
4.3
-4.3
-
2.8
-2.8
-
Other expenses *
47.7
-47.7
-
38.0
-38.0
-
Operating profit
86.9
43.4
130.3
90.2
35.1
125.3
Finance income
3.4
-
3.4
1.9
-
1.9
Finance expenses
1.2
-
1.2
3.0
-
3.0
Profit before tax
89.1
43.4
132.5
89.1
35.1
124.2
Income tax expense
16.3
10.1
26.3
17.5
8.0
25.5
Profit
72.8
33.3
106.2
71.6
27.1
98.8
"Other income" and "Other expenses" are excluded from Full basis results.
"Other income" and "Other expenses" include gain/loss on sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment, impairment losses, restructuring costs, litigation costs and foreign exchange gains/losses, etc.
S-4
5. Revenue by Region
Change from
Unit: B¥
Previous Forecasts
Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY20
FY21
Change
Change
FY20
FY21
FY21
Change
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
(%)
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
(%)
Revenue
615.5
651.7
36.2
5.9%
1,249.5
1,323.0
1,323.0
5.9%
Japan
144.2
130.5
-13.7
-9.5%
279.1
249.8
252.1
-9.7%
Ratio to Revenue
23.4%
20.0%
22.3%
18.9%
19.0%
United States
236.7
270.1
33.4
14.1%
473.2
544.6
552.5
16.8%
Ratio to Revenue
38.5%
41.5%
37.9%
41.2%
41.8%
Established Markets
138.9
157.4
18.5
13.3%
293.2
331.9
322.1
9.9%
Ratio to Revenue
22.6%
24.1%
23.5%
25.1%
24.3%
Greater China
29.6
33.1
3.5
11.8%
59.3
63.8
65.0
9.6%
Ratio to Revenue
4.8%
5.1%
4.7%
4.8%
4.9%
International Markets
56.7
55.3
-1.4
-2.5%
111.1
122.7
122.5
10.2%
Ratio to Revenue
9.2%
8.5%
8.9%
9.3%
9.3%
Others
9.3
5.3
-4.0
-42.9%
33.6
10.1
8.9
-73.5%
Ratio to Revenue
1.5%
0.8%
2.7%
0.8%
0.7%
Established Markets: Europe, Canada, Australia
Greater China: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
International Markets: Russia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, South Asia, Korea, Export sales, etc
6. Per Share Information
Previous Forecasts
Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY21
FY20
FY21
FY21
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
The number of shares issued (thousand)
1,861,787
1,861,787
1,861,787
Treasury Shares (thousand)
4,313
8,904
8,758
The number of shares issued after deducting Treasury Shares (thousand)
1,857,473
1,852,882
1,853,029
Earnings per share (yen)
39.21
38.65
64.93
98.76
93.90
Earnings per share (yen) core basis
57.15
53.30
113.03
114.95
114.95
Dividend per share (yen)
21
25
42
50
50
7. Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment
Change from
Depreciation/Amortisation
Unit: B¥
Previous Forecasts
Latest Forecasts
FY20
FY20
FY21
Change
Change
FY20
FY21
FY21
Change
APR. - SEP.
APR. - SEP.
(%)
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
(%)
Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment
Consolidated
14.6
13.0
-1.6
-10.8%
33.7
36.0
34.0
0.9%
Depreciation (PP&E)
Consolidated
20.0
19.9
-0.1
-0.4%
40.0
43.0
42.0
5.0%
Amortisation of Intangible Assets (incl. software, etc.)
Consolidated
16.0
17.2
1.2
7.6%
32.7
39.0
38.0
16.3%
- Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment does not include right-of-use asset
S-5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:07:04 UTC.