  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Astellas Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
1947 JPY   -1.04%
10/28Financial Results (Q2/FY2021)
10/28Supplementary Documents (Q2/FY2021)
10/28Presentation Material for Information Meeting (Q2/FY2021)
Supplementary Documents (Q2/FY2021)

10/28/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Supplementary Documents [IFRS]

Financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021 (FY2021)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Q2/FY2021 Financial Results
    • Six months ended September 30, 2021
    • Three months ended September 30, 2021
  • Pipeline list

Cautionary Notes

In this material, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets,

  1. currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.
    Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

S-1

[Six months ended September 30, 2021]

1. Consolidated Results (Full Basis)

Change from

Unit: B¥

Previous Forecasts Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

FY20

FY21

FY21

Change

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

(%)

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(%)

Revenue

615.5

651.7

36.2

5.9%

1,249.5

1,323.0

1,323.0

5.9%

Cost of sales

119.5

124.7

5.2

4.3%

246.1

Ratio to Revenue

19.4%

19.1%

19.7%

Gross profit

495.9

526.9

31.0

6.3%

1,003.5

SG&A expenses

242.1

270.5

28.4

11.7%

504.3

541.0

541.0

7.3%

Ratio to Revenue

39.3%

41.5%

40.4%

40.9%

40.9%

XTANDI co-promotion fee in the United states

60.9

71.1

10.2

16.8%

120.2

Personnel expenses

90.2

96.0

5.8

6.4%

182.2

Advertising and Sales Promotion and Other

91.0

103.4

12.4

13.6%

201.9

R&D expenses

111.7

119.1

7.4

6.6%

224.5

242.0

242.0

7.8%

Ratio to Revenue

18.1%

18.3%

18.0%

18.3%

18.3%

Amortisation of intangible assets

11.5

12.4

0.8

7.2%

23.8

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

-0.3

0.3

0.6

-

0.5

Other income

4.3

2.8

-1.4

-33.2%

7.6

Net foreign exchange gains

-

2.3

2.3

-

-

Fair value remeasurements on contingent consideration

3.9

-

-3.9

-100.0%

3.6

Other expense

47.7

38.0

-9.7

-20.3%

123.0

Impairment losses

34.6

26.1

-8.5

-24.6%

101.7

Restructuring costs

0.9

2.5

1.6

177.2%

9.3

Net foreign exchange losses

5.2

-

-5.2

-100.0%

2.3

Fair value remeasurements on contingent consideration

4.2

8.7

4.5

105.2%

6.0

Operating profit

86.9

90.2

3.3

3.8%

136.1

227.0

218.0

60.2%

Ratio to Revenue

14.1%

13.8%

10.9%

17.2%

16.5%

Finance income

3.4

1.9

-1.6

-45.2%

11.6

Finance expenses

1.2

3.0

1.7

142.3%

2.3

Profit before tax

89.1

89.1

-0.0

-0.0%

145.3

225.0

216.0

48.6%

Ratio to Revenue

14.5%

13.7%

11.6%

17.0%

16.3%

Income tax expense

16.3

17.5

1.2

7.5%

24.7

Profit

72.8

71.6

-1.2

-1.7%

120.6

183.0

174.0

44.3%

Ratio to Revenue

11.8%

11.0%

9.7%

13.8%

13.1%

Comprehensive income

78.1

70.1

-8.0

-10.3%

181.5

S-2

2. Consolidated Results (Core Basis)

Change from

Unit: B¥

Previous Forecasts Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

FY20

FY21

FY21

Change

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

(%)

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(%)

Revenue

615.5

651.7

36.2

5.9%

1,249.5

1,323.0

1,323.0

5.9%

Cost of sales

119.5

124.7

5.2

4.3%

246.1

Ratio to Revenue

19.4%

19.1%

19.7%

Gross profit

495.9

526.9

31.0

6.3%

1,003.5

SG&A expenses

242.1

270.5

28.4

11.7%

504.3

541.0

541.0

7.3%

Ratio to Revenue

39.3%

41.5%

40.4%

40.9%

40.9%

XTANDI co-promotion fee in the United states

60.9

71.1

10.2

16.8%

120.2

Personnel expenses

90.2

96.0

5.8

6.4%

182.2

Advertising and Sales Promotion and Other

91.0

103.4

12.4

13.6%

201.9

R&D expenses

111.7

119.1

7.4

6.6%

224.5

242.0

242.0

7.8%

Ratio to Revenue

18.1%

18.3%

18.0%

18.3%

18.3%

Amortisation of intangible assets

11.5

12.4

0.8

7.2%

23.8

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

-0.3

0.3

0.6

-

0.5

Operating profit

130.3

125.3

-5.0

-3.8%

251.4

270.0

270.0

7.4%

Ratio to Revenue

21.2%

19.2%

20.1%

20.4%

20.4%

Finance income

3.4

1.9

-1.6

-45.2%

11.6

Finance expenses

1.2

3.0

1.7

142.3%

2.3

Profit before tax

132.5

124.2

-8.3

-6.3%

260.6

Ratio to Revenue

21.5%

19.1%

20.9%

Income tax expense

26.3

25.5

-0.9

-3.4%

50.7

Profit

106.2

98.8

-7.4

-7.0%

209.9

213.0

213.0

1.5%

Ratio to Revenue

17.2%

15.2%

16.8%

16.1%

16.1%

- The Company has left its business forecasts on a core basis unchanged from the consolidated full-year business forecasts announced in July 2021.

3. Exchange Rate

Unit: yen

Previous Forecasts

Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY21

APR. - SEP.Ave.

APR. - SEP.Ave.

End

Q2 End

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

USD/Yen

107

110

111

111

106

110

110

EUR/Yen

121

131

130

129

124

130

130

  • Fx impacts: Revenue +24.5 billion yen and Core operating profit +11.5 billion yen
  • Fx impact on elimination of unrealized gain: COGs ratio -0.1ppt

S-3

4. Reconciliation of Full Basis to Core Basis

Unit: B¥

FY20

FY21

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

Full basis

Adjustment

Core basis

Full basis

Adjustment

Core basis

Revenue

615.5

-

615.5

651.7

-

651.7

Cost of sales

119.5

-

119.5

124.7

-

124.7

Gross profit

495.9

-

495.9

526.9

-

526.9

SG&A expenses

242.1

-

242.1

270.5

-

270.5

R&D expenses

111.7

-

111.7

119.1

-

119.1

Amortisation of intangible assets

11.5

-

11.5

12.4

-

12.4

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted

-0.3

-

-0.3

0.3

-

0.3

for using equity method

Other income *

4.3

-4.3

-

2.8

-2.8

-

Other expenses *

47.7

-47.7

-

38.0

-38.0

-

Operating profit

86.9

43.4

130.3

90.2

35.1

125.3

Finance income

3.4

-

3.4

1.9

-

1.9

Finance expenses

1.2

-

1.2

3.0

-

3.0

Profit before tax

89.1

43.4

132.5

89.1

35.1

124.2

Income tax expense

16.3

10.1

26.3

17.5

8.0

25.5

Profit

72.8

33.3

106.2

71.6

27.1

98.8

  • "Other income" and "Other expenses" are excluded from Full basis results.
    "Other income" and "Other expenses" include gain/loss on sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment, impairment losses, restructuring costs, litigation costs and foreign exchange gains/losses, etc.

S-4

5. Revenue by Region

Change from

Unit: B¥

Previous Forecasts

Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

FY20

FY21

FY21

Change

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

(%)

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(%)

Revenue

615.5

651.7

36.2

5.9%

1,249.5

1,323.0

1,323.0

5.9%

Japan

144.2

130.5

-13.7

-9.5%

279.1

249.8

252.1

-9.7%

Ratio to Revenue

23.4%

20.0%

22.3%

18.9%

19.0%

United States

236.7

270.1

33.4

14.1%

473.2

544.6

552.5

16.8%

Ratio to Revenue

38.5%

41.5%

37.9%

41.2%

41.8%

Established Markets

138.9

157.4

18.5

13.3%

293.2

331.9

322.1

9.9%

Ratio to Revenue

22.6%

24.1%

23.5%

25.1%

24.3%

Greater China

29.6

33.1

3.5

11.8%

59.3

63.8

65.0

9.6%

Ratio to Revenue

4.8%

5.1%

4.7%

4.8%

4.9%

International Markets

56.7

55.3

-1.4

-2.5%

111.1

122.7

122.5

10.2%

Ratio to Revenue

9.2%

8.5%

8.9%

9.3%

9.3%

Others

9.3

5.3

-4.0

-42.9%

33.6

10.1

8.9

-73.5%

Ratio to Revenue

1.5%

0.8%

2.7%

0.8%

0.7%

  • Established Markets: Europe, Canada, Australia
  • Greater China: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
  • International Markets: Russia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, South Asia, Korea, Export sales, etc

6. Per Share Information

Previous Forecasts

Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

FY21

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

The number of shares issued (thousand)

1,861,787

1,861,787

1,861,787

Treasury Shares (thousand)

4,313

8,904

8,758

The number of shares issued after deducting Treasury Shares (thousand)

1,857,473

1,852,882

1,853,029

Earnings per share (yen)

39.21

38.65

64.93

98.76

93.90

Earnings per share (yen) core basis

57.15

53.30

113.03

114.95

114.95

Dividend per share (yen)

21

25

42

50

50

7. Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment

Change from

Depreciation/Amortisation

Unit: B¥

Previous Forecasts

Latest Forecasts

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

Change

FY20

FY21

FY21

Change

APR. - SEP.

APR. - SEP.

(%)

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(%)

Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment

Consolidated

14.6

13.0

-1.6

-10.8%

33.7

36.0

34.0

0.9%

Depreciation (PP&E)

Consolidated

20.0

19.9

-0.1

-0.4%

40.0

43.0

42.0

5.0%

Amortisation of Intangible Assets (incl. software, etc.)

Consolidated

16.0

17.2

1.2

7.6%

32.7

39.0

38.0

16.3%

- Addition to Property, Plant and Equipment does not include right-of-use asset

S-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
