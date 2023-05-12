Advanced search
    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
2129.00 JPY   +1.28%
02:26pUS FDA approves Astellas Pharma's therapy for menopause hot flashes
RE
02:10pUS FDA approves Astellas Pharma's therapy for menopause-related symptoms
RE
05/02Global markets live: HSBC, Logitech, Uber, IBM, BP...
MS
US FDA approves Astellas Pharma's therapy for menopause hot flashes

05/12/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a non-hormonal therapy from Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc for treatment of hot flashes associated with menopause.

The therapy, branded as Veozah, was approved for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats.

Veozah is designed to block a chemical that modulates nerve cell activity in the part of the brain that regulates body temperature. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 509 B 11 148 M 11 148 M
Net income 2023 144 B 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net cash 2023 388 B 2 866 M 2 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 3 825 B 28 266 M 28 266 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 522
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 129,00 JPY
Average target price 2 765,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yasukawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kikuoka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer
Katsuyoshi Sugita Head-Personnel & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.4.76%28 103
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.49%450 364
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.05%413 456
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.20%380 051
MERCK & CO., INC.5.95%298 276
ABBVIE INC.-9.29%258 627
