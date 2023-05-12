US FDA approves Astellas Pharma's therapy for menopause hot flashes

May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Friday approved a non-hormonal therapy from Japanese
drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc for treatment of hot
flashes associated with menopause.
The therapy, branded as Veozah, was approved for the
treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, such as hot
flashes and night sweats.
Veozah is designed to block a chemical that modulates nerve
cell activity in the part of the brain that regulates body
temperature.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)