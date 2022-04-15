Astena : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Astena Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Masaaki Atsumi TEL 03-3279-0481 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: April 13, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Stock code: Representative: Inquiries:

8095 URLhttps://www.astena-hd.com

President Keitaro Iwaki Board Director

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

April 13, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 12,285 16,975 % - 16.5 Millions of yen 630 663 % - 139.0 Millions of yen 659 705 % - 139.0 Millions of yen 449 398 % - 102.8

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021 Yen 11.26 11.92 Yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 As of November 30, 2021 Millions of yen 63,102 63,553 Millions of yen 27,383 27,006 % 43.4 42.5 Yen 685.33 677.09

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended November 30, 2021 Year ending November 30, 2022 Yen - - Yen 9.00 Yen - Yen 9.00 Yen 18.00 Year ending November 30, 2022 (Forecast) 9.00 - 9.00 18.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Six months ending May 31, 2022 Full year Millions of yen 25,000 50,000 % - - Millions of yen 1,000 1,700 % - - Millions of yen 1,000 1,600 % - - Millions of yen 1,000 1,500 % - - Yen 25.08 37.62

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended February 28, 2022 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022 40,630,087 shares As of November 30, 2021 40,630,087 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022 712,887 shares As of November 30, 2021 753,787 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended February 28, 2022 39,904,400 shares Three months ended February 28, 2021 33,452,021 shares Three months ended February 28, 2022

Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen) As of November 30, 2021 As of February 28, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable - trade Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods Work in process Raw materials and supplies Other Allowance for doubtful accounts 10,927,061 13,542,403 - 3,171,123 5,350,885 2,130,371 1,856,915 1,113,358 (35,136) 10,615,446 - 13,202,881 3,218,708 5,374,298 1,444,014 1,861,244 1,150,535 (31,518) Total current assets 38,056,982 36,835,609 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Accumulated depreciation 10,445,657 (6,361,673) 10,546,060 (6,445,649) Buildings and structures, net 4,083,983 4,100,410 Machinery, equipment and vehicles Accumulated depreciation 9,434,943 (7,829,996) 9,520,562 (7,937,447) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 1,604,946 1,583,115 Land Other Accumulated depreciation 3,690,159 3,752,826 (2,622,882) 3,695,969 3,750,413 (2,618,891) Other, net 1,129,943 1,131,522 Construction in progress 1,440,999 1,563,418 Total property, plant and equipment 11,950,032 12,074,436 Intangible assets Goodwill Technical assets Customer relationship Other 4,394,812 542,329 2,183,926 1,290,775 4,739,900 533,721 2,208,847 1,319,823 Total intangible assets 8,411,844 8,802,292 Investments and other assets Investment securities Retirement benefit asset Other Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,612,852 393,341 1,152,551 (23,954) 3,770,330 395,198 1,248,312 (23,320) Total investments and other assets 5,134,790 5,390,520 Total non-current assets 25,496,667 26,267,250 Total assets 63,553,650 63,102,859

(Thousands of yen) As of November 30, 2021 As of February 28, 2022 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term borrowings Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Provision for bonuses Provision for sales returns Provision for product warranties Other 8,851,843 3,265,906 9,053,400 2,790,109 875,499 794,853 24,334 4,914 978,385 8,435,934 3,315,481 9,853,400 1,904,291 540,423 837,348 - 4,461 1,156,697 Total current liabilities 26,639,245 26,048,036 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings Deferred tax liabilities Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit liability Other provisions Other 5,812,500 936,999 66,255 2,598,896 - 493,480 5,395,000 1,034,893 66,255 2,618,629 32,500 524,282 Total non-current liabilities 9,908,132 9,671,561 Total liabilities 36,547,377 35,719,597 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares 4,528,304 6,516,607 15,027,322 (254,106) 4,528,304 6,509,732 15,268,379 (240,274) Total shareholders' equity 25,818,127 26,066,141 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 985,867 (763) 103,839 92,615 1,066,394 442 133,673 89,870 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 1,181,558 1,290,381 Non-controlling interests 6,586 26,738 Total net assets 27,006,272 27,383,261 Total liabilities and net assets 63,553,650 63,102,859 (240,274)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen) Three months ended February 28, 2021 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Net sales Cost of sales 16,975,331 12,956,768 12,285,735 8,044,002 Gross profit 4,018,562 4,241,733 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,354,878 3,611,528 Operating profit 663,684 630,204 Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income Rental income Foreign exchange gains Other 741 20,677 14,245 1,785 40,050 652 22,371 4,444 - 36,651 Total non-operating income 77,501 64,119 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Rent costs Foreign exchange losses Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other 14,203 7,500 - 7,757 5,742 16,071 - 1,169 7,956 9,335 Total non-operating expenses 35,203 34,533 Ordinary profit 705,981 659,791 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets Gain on sale of investment securities 14 11 1,353 - Total extraordinary income 26 1,353 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 619 2,375 Total extraordinary losses 619 2,375 Profit before income taxes 705,388 658,768 Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred 270,450 36,341 318,614 (109,074) Total income taxes 306,792 209,540 Profit 398,596 449,228 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (47) Profit attributable to owners of parent 398,596 449,276

