Astena : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name: Astena Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Masaaki Atsumi
TEL 03-3279-0481
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
April 13, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Stock code: Representative: Inquiries:
8095 URL
https://www.astena-hd.com
President Keitaro Iwaki Board Director
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
April 13, 2022
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Three months ended February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 12,285 16,975
% - 16.5
Millions of yen 630 663
% - 139.0
Millions of yen 659 705
% - 139.0
Millions of yen 449 398
% - 102.8
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Three months ended February 28, 2021
Yen 11.26 11.92
Yen - -
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of February 28, 2022
As of November 30, 2021
Millions of yen 63,102 63,553
Millions of yen 27,383 27,006
% 43.4 42.5
Yen 685.33 677.09
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended November 30, 2021
Year ending November 30, 2022
Yen - -
Yen 9.00
Yen -
Yen 9.00
Yen 18.00
Year ending November 30, 2022 (Forecast)
9.00
-
9.00
18.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share
Six months ending
May 31, 2022
Full year
Millions of yen
25,000 50,000
% - -
Millions of yen
1,000 1,700
% - -
Millions of yen
1,000 1,600
% - -
Millions of yen
1,000 1,500
% - -
Yen 25.08 37.62
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended February 28, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2022
40,630,087 shares
As of November 30, 2021
40,630,087 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2022
712,887 shares
As of November 30, 2021
753,787 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended February 28, 2022
39,904,400 shares
Three months ended February 28, 2021
33,452,021 shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2021
As of February 28, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods
Work in process
Raw materials and supplies Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
10,927,061
13,542,403 -
3,171,123
5,350,885
2,130,371
1,856,915
1,113,358
10,615,446 -
13,202,881
3,218,708
5,374,298
1,444,014
1,861,244
1,150,535
Total current assets
38,056,982
36,835,609
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
Accumulated depreciation
10,445,657 (6,361,673)
10,546,060 (6,445,649)
Buildings and structures, net
4,083,983
4,100,410
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
Accumulated depreciation
9,434,943 (7,829,996)
9,520,562 (7,937,447)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,604,946
1,583,115
Land Other
Accumulated depreciation
3,690,159 3,752,826 (2,622,882)
3,695,969 3,750,413 (2,618,891)
Other, net
1,129,943
1,131,522
Construction in progress
1,440,999
1,563,418
Total property, plant and equipment
11,950,032
12,074,436
Intangible assets
Goodwill Technical assets Customer relationship Other
4,394,812 542,329 2,183,926 1,290,775
4,739,900 533,721 2,208,847 1,319,823
Total intangible assets
8,411,844
8,802,292
Investments and other assets
Investment securities Retirement benefit asset Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
3,612,852 393,341 1,152,551
(23,954)
3,770,330 395,198 1,248,312
(23,320)
Total investments and other assets
5,134,790
5,390,520
Total non-current assets
25,496,667
26,267,250
Total assets
63,553,650
63,102,859
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2021
As of February 28, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term borrowings
Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Provision for bonuses Provision for sales returns Provision for product warranties Other
8,851,843
3,265,906
9,053,400
2,790,109
875,499
794,853
24,334
4,914
978,385
8,435,934
3,315,481
9,853,400
1,904,291
540,423
837,348 -
4,461
1,156,697
Total current liabilities
26,639,245
26,048,036
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings Deferred tax liabilities
Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit liability
Other provisions
Other
5,812,500
936,999
66,255
2,598,896 -
493,480
5,395,000
1,034,893
66,255
2,618,629
32,500
524,282
Total non-current liabilities
9,908,132
9,671,561
Total liabilities
36,547,377
35,719,597
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares
4,528,304 6,516,607 15,027,322
(254,106)
4,528,304 6,509,732 15,268,379
(240,274)
Total shareholders' equity
25,818,127
26,066,141
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
985,867
(763) 103,839 92,615
1,066,394 442 133,673 89,870
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,181,558
1,290,381
Non-controlling interests
6,586
26,738
Total net assets
27,006,272
27,383,261
Total liabilities and net assets
63,553,650
63,102,859
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended February 28, 2021
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Net sales Cost of sales
16,975,331 12,956,768
12,285,735 8,044,002
Gross profit
4,018,562
4,241,733
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,354,878
3,611,528
Operating profit
663,684
630,204
Non-operating income
Interest income Dividend income Rental income
Foreign exchange gains Other
741
20,677
14,245
1,785
40,050
652
22,371
4,444 -
36,651
Total non-operating income
77,501
64,119
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses Rent costs
Foreign exchange losses
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other
14,203
7,500 -
7,757
5,742
16,071 -
1,169
7,956
9,335
Total non-operating expenses
35,203
34,533
Ordinary profit
705,981
659,791
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets Gain on sale of investment securities
14 11
1,353 -
Total extraordinary income
26
1,353
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
619
2,375
Total extraordinary losses
619
2,375
Profit before income taxes
705,388
658,768
Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred
270,450 36,341
318,614 (109,074)
Total income taxes
306,792
209,540
Profit
398,596
449,228
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(47)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
398,596
449,276
