  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Astena Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8095   JP3150000002

ASTENA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(8095)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
436.00 JPY   +0.23%
07:01aASTENA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
01/13ASTENA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
2021ASTENA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astena : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

04/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: Astena Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Masaaki Atsumi

TEL 03-3279-0481

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

April 13, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Stock code: Representative: Inquiries:

8095 URLhttps://www.astena-hd.com

President Keitaro Iwaki Board Director

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

April 13, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended February 28, 2022

Three months ended February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 12,285 16,975

% - 16.5

Millions of yen 630 663

% - 139.0

Millions of yen 659 705

% - 139.0

Millions of yen 449 398

% - 102.8

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended February 28, 2022

Three months ended February 28, 2021

Yen 11.26 11.92

Yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of February 28, 2022

As of November 30, 2021

Millions of yen 63,102 63,553

Millions of yen 27,383 27,006

% 43.4 42.5

Yen 685.33 677.09

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended November 30, 2021

Year ending November 30, 2022

Yen - -

Yen 9.00

Yen -

Yen 9.00

Yen 18.00

Year ending November 30, 2022 (Forecast)

9.00

-

9.00

18.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Six months ending

May 31, 2022

Full year

Millions of yen

25,000 50,000

% - -

Millions of yen

1,000 1,700

% - -

Millions of yen

1,000 1,600

% - -

Millions of yen

1,000 1,500

% - -

Yen 25.08 37.62

4. Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended February 28, 2022

    No

    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

  • (2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022

40,630,087 shares

As of November 30, 2021

40,630,087 shares

As of February 28, 2022 40,630,087 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022

712,887 shares

As of November 30, 2021

753,787 shares

As of February 28, 2022 712,887 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended February 28, 2022

39,904,400 shares

Three months ended February 28, 2021

33,452,021 shares

Three months ended February 28, 2022

39,904,400 shares Three months ended February 28, 2021

33,452,021 shares

Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2021

As of February 28, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods

Work in process

Raw materials and supplies Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

10,927,061

13,542,403 -

3,171,123

5,350,885

2,130,371

1,856,915

1,113,358

(35,136)

10,615,446 -

13,202,881

3,218,708

5,374,298

1,444,014

1,861,244

1,150,535

(31,518)

Total current assets

38,056,982

36,835,609

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

Accumulated depreciation

10,445,657 (6,361,673)

10,546,060 (6,445,649)

Buildings and structures, net

4,083,983

4,100,410

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

Accumulated depreciation

9,434,943 (7,829,996)

9,520,562 (7,937,447)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,604,946

1,583,115

Land Other

Accumulated depreciation

3,690,159 3,752,826 (2,622,882)

3,695,969 3,750,413 (2,618,891)

Other, net

1,129,943

1,131,522

Construction in progress

1,440,999

1,563,418

Total property, plant and equipment

11,950,032

12,074,436

Intangible assets

Goodwill Technical assets Customer relationship Other

4,394,812 542,329 2,183,926 1,290,775

4,739,900 533,721 2,208,847 1,319,823

Total intangible assets

8,411,844

8,802,292

Investments and other assets

Investment securities Retirement benefit asset Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

3,612,852 393,341 1,152,551

(23,954)

3,770,330 395,198 1,248,312

(23,320)

Total investments and other assets

5,134,790

5,390,520

Total non-current assets

25,496,667

26,267,250

Total assets

63,553,650

63,102,859

(31,518)

(6,445,649)

(7,937,447)

(2,618,891)

(23,320)

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2021

As of February 28, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term borrowings

Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Provision for bonuses Provision for sales returns Provision for product warranties Other

8,851,843

3,265,906

9,053,400

2,790,109

875,499

794,853

24,334

4,914

978,385

8,435,934

3,315,481

9,853,400

1,904,291

540,423

837,348 -

4,461

1,156,697

Total current liabilities

26,639,245

26,048,036

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings Deferred tax liabilities

Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit liability

Other provisions

Other

5,812,500

936,999

66,255

2,598,896 -

493,480

5,395,000

1,034,893

66,255

2,618,629

32,500

524,282

Total non-current liabilities

9,908,132

9,671,561

Total liabilities

36,547,377

35,719,597

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares

4,528,304 6,516,607 15,027,322

(254,106)

4,528,304 6,509,732 15,268,379

(240,274)

Total shareholders' equity

25,818,127

26,066,141

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

985,867

(763) 103,839 92,615

1,066,394 442 133,673 89,870

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,181,558

1,290,381

Non-controlling interests

6,586

26,738

Total net assets

27,006,272

27,383,261

Total liabilities and net assets

63,553,650

63,102,859

(240,274)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended February 28, 2021

Three months ended February 28, 2022

Net sales Cost of sales

16,975,331 12,956,768

12,285,735 8,044,002

Gross profit

4,018,562

4,241,733

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,354,878

3,611,528

Operating profit

663,684

630,204

Non-operating income

Interest income Dividend income Rental income

Foreign exchange gains Other

741

20,677

14,245

1,785

40,050

652

22,371

4,444 -

36,651

Total non-operating income

77,501

64,119

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses Rent costs

Foreign exchange losses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Other

14,203

7,500 -

7,757

5,742

16,071 -

1,169

7,956

9,335

Total non-operating expenses

35,203

34,533

Ordinary profit

705,981

659,791

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets Gain on sale of investment securities

14 11

1,353 -

Total extraordinary income

26

1,353

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

619

2,375

Total extraordinary losses

619

2,375

Profit before income taxes

705,388

658,768

Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred

270,450 36,341

318,614 (109,074)

Total income taxes

306,792

209,540

Profit

398,596

449,228

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(47)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

398,596

449,276

(109,074)

(47)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IWAKI & Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72 322 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2021 1 736 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2021 4 228 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 17 346 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ASTENA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Astena Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTENA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keitaro Iwaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaaki Atsumi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Osamu Iwaki Senior Managing Representative Director
Hiroyuki Watanabe General Manager-Operations & Head-Administration
Taizo Ochi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTENA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.31%138
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.16%473 068
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%336 512
PFIZER, INC.-10.04%298 712
ABBVIE INC.19.87%286 686
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.28%272 383