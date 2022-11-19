Aster DM Healthcare : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

November 19, 2022 The Secretary The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001 Bandra Kurla Complex Scrip Code: 540975 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Scrip Symbol: ASTERDM Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of meeting with analyst/institutional investor under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company had virtual meeting with DAMAC Group on November 18, 2022.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thank you

For Aster DM Healthcare Limited