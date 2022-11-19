Aster DM Healthcare : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
11/19/2022 | 05:29am EST
November 19, 2022
The Secretary
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001
Bandra Kurla Complex
Scrip Code: 540975
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Scrip Symbol: ASTERDM
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Intimation of meeting with analyst/institutional investor under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company had virtual meeting with DAMAC Group on November 18, 2022.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 10:28:04 UTC.