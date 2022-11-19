Advanced search
    ASTERDM   INE914M01019

ASTER DM HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(ASTERDM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:33 2022-11-18 am EST
221.70 INR   -0.07%
Aster Dm Healthcare : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/11Aster DM Healthcare Limited Announces Retirement of Prof. Biju Varkkey as Non-Executive Independent Director
CI
11/11Aster DM Healthcare's Consolidated Net Profit Slips in Fiscal Q2
MT
Aster DM Healthcare : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/19/2022 | 05:29am EST
November 19, 2022

The Secretary

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Scrip Code: 540975

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Symbol: ASTERDM

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of meeting with analyst/institutional investor under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company had virtual meeting with DAMAC Group on November 18, 2022.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thank you

For Aster DM Healthcare Limited

HEMISH PURUSHOTTA M

Digitally signed by

HEMISH PURUSHOTTAM Date: 2022.11.19 14:01:21 +05'30'

Hemish Purushottam

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
