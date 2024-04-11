Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the close of market on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details
Date:
May 7, 2024
Time:
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Hosts:
Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer
Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer
Dial-in:
US toll free: (800) 715-9871; Replay: (609) 800-9909
Webcast:
https://ir.asteralabs.com
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions based on a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.
