Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asteria Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3853   JP3153470004

ASTERIA CORPORATION

(3853)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asteria : Annual Shareholders Meeting to Go Carbon Neutral as Part of Its Efforts to Pursue Decarbonization

07/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo - June 24, 2021 - Asteria Corporation (Japan listed, Security Code: 3853) announced today that it will realize the carbon-neutral Annual Shareholders Meeting (To be held on June 26, 2021) using a carbon offset service by More Trees, a Tokyo-based forest conservation organization led by musician Ryuichi Sakamoto.

'Asteria forest' in the town of Oguni,
Kumamoto Prefecture

Under a partnership with the town of Oguni, Kumamoto Prefecture, Asteria has engaged in forest conservation activities in Oguni since 2015. Asteria adopted the More Trees' service as it designates the forests in the town as among the carbon sinks.

The Diet, Japan's parliament, passed a bill to revise a law to promote measures against global warming in May 2021; It included a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Asteria started 'Asteria Green Activity' (formerly Infoteria Green Activity) aimed at building a sustainable ecosystem and society in 2015 and has signed agreements with the town of Oguni and the town of Semboku, Akita Prefecture. In these areas, Asteria has helped revitalize local communities such as by maintaining and preserving ecosystems as well as reviving the forestry industry, and made effective use of lumber from thinning, among other initiatives. On top of the activities, Asteria intends to meet the social needs for decarbonization.

As a first step, Asteria will offset CO2 emissions from operating the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 26. Carbon emissions from electricity consumption at the physical venue and the homes of 14 board members who participate in the meeting remotely will be net zero.

The carbon offset program draws on the government-managed J-Credit Scheme*, which certifies the amount of greenhouse gas emissions reduced or removed by sinks through efforts to introduce energy-saving devices and manage forests, as 'credit.' Under this scheme, Asteria will buy a credit - which gives it the right to emit one ton of carbon dioxide - from More Trees.

Asteria is committed to activities conducive to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).


About Asteria Corporation

Asteria, formerly Infoteria Corporation, develops and sells software and services which connect a variety of in-house computers and devices. Its key product, ASTERIA Warp, is　middleware which integrates data in different computer systems without any coding. As of end-March 2021, 9,208 companies, mainly large and medium ones, had introduced the product. Another product, Handbook, allows users to carry around materials used for sales activities and meetings as well as product catalogues in electronic files on smartphones and tablets. A total of 1,607 companies and public institutions had adopted the product through end-March 2021.

For more information about Asteria, visit www.asteria.com/.

For any enquiries, please contact Masumi Koizumi of Asteria's PR and IR department.
TEL: 03-5718-1297 / Mobile: 080-7716-9841 (Koizumi) / E-mail: press@asteria.com

* japancredit.go.jp/english/

Disclaimer

Asteria Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTERIA CORPORATION
02:06aASTERIA : Annual Shareholders Meeting to Go Carbon Neutral as Part of Its Effort..
PU
05/27ASTERIA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 202..
PU
05/27Asteria Corporation Announces Consolidated Earning Results for the Fiscal Yea..
CI
05/27Asteria Corporation Announces Annual Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
CI
04/19ASTERIA : and Crypto Asset Market Form Capital Alliance on promoting blockchain-..
PU
03/30ASTERIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020ASTERIA CORPORATION(TSE : 3853) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020ASTERIA : Multimedia Publisher Asteria Launches Kickstarter Campaign for "Sealin..
AQ
2020ASTERIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Tranche Update on Asteria Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Nove..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 688 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2021 807 M 7,37 M 7,37 M
Net cash 2021 1 566 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 564 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ASTERIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asteria Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTERIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoichiro Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasuhisa Saito CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Kitahara Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hamlin Dusan Global COO & Executive Officer
Anis Uzzaman Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTERIA CORPORATION-21.55%124
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.54%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.07%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.00%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC11.45%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.31%63 952