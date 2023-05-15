Asteria : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(IFRS)

Note: Regarding the forecast of cash dividends for second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31,2024 (interim dividends), we will plan to implement a commemorative dividend to mark the 25th anniversary of founding. The forecast for the year-end dividends is unprovided at this time.

The Group redefined office spaces while setting up satellite offices mainly in Japan to promote new work styles with multiple workplace options that employees can choose from at their discretion. In July of this year, the company plans to open a new office in Karuizawa Town, Nagano Prefecture, as part of our efforts to further improve the work environment.

As we see the shift toward digitalization as an irreversible trend, we will continue to focus our business operations and strategic investments in the "D4G" (Data, Device, Decentralized, Design for Green) domain which is believed to grow significantly over the next few years. The company will also strengthen our efforts in the no-code related area, which is a strength we have developed with our software products. In April 2022, the company opened the reskilling portal site "NoCode Gate" specializing in no-code, and in September of the same year, the company established the "No Code Promotion Association" as one of the founding companies for the purpose of transforming the software culture through no-code. Through awareness-raising activities, the association will promote DX that contributes to improving the productivity of companies and society.

As a result, operating loss amounted to ¥2,578.8mn, loss before income taxes to ¥2,346.6mn and net loss attributable to owners of the parent to ¥1,682.8mn.

Regarding profits, the company recognized an unrealized loss of ¥2,112.9mn in the Investment Business due to a fall in the share price of investee Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (hereinafter Gorilla Technology) and an impairment loss on goodwill related to subsidiary This Place Limited (hereinafter This Place) of ¥449.9mn.

The consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023, hereinafter FY2022) saw year-over-year (hereinafter YoY) 13.8% increase to ¥3,378.1mn in revenue. This was due to a 9.4% YoY increase in the Software Business and a 39.8% YoY increase in the Design Business.

For the purposes of deciding the allocation of Group management resources and appraising performance, the Group split its businesses into two reportable segments: the "Software Business segment" and the "Investment Business segment". The "Software Business segment" is made up of the corporate software product businesses the Group has been developing since its establishment as well as the design services business provided by This Place, which was acquired in 2017.

The "Investment Business segment" is focused on corporate investments via Asteria Vision Fund (AVF) -1, which was launched in 2019.

Software Business segment consists of two businesses, and the revenues of each were as follows:

(Millions of yen) FY2021 FY2022 YoY growth Revenue 2,531.9 2,769.2 109.4%

Data integration middleware "Warp" saw the continued expansion of demand for no-code data integration caused by legal revisions such as invoicing system and digital transformation (DX) trends to improve operational efficiency in various industries. As a result of conducting promotional activities in collaboration with major domestic cloud services, its revenue increased by approximately 11% YoY. In December 2022, Warp was adopted into IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service as a data integration platform and entered the iPaaS market, a new business area.

AI-equipped IoT integration edgeware "Gravio" can be used to build AI and IoT-based systems without coding. Recently, there was an increasing need for smart offices due to a reexamination of workplaces triggered by the return-to-office policy. Also, due to a rise in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan, inquiries for Gravio are rapidly increasing as a tool to solve the labor shortage at hotels.

Mobile app building tool "Platio" has been introduced in a wide range of industries as a no-code tool that enables in- house production of various apps in response to the growing demand for DX driven by the digitalization of business processes and the planned implementation of overtime regulations, including "the 2024 issue in logistics." In January 2022, we released a new lineup, "Platio Connect" that enables app building and data integration with various systems. As a result of active promotional activities with sales partners, its revenue increased by approximately 60% YoY.

Business negotiation support app "Handbook X" has been highly evaluated for its ease of introduction and access to various content. The number of free downloads has surpassed 150,000, and we are promoting the development of new markets beyond the field of its predecessor, "Handbook."

(Millions of yen) FY2021 FY2022 YoY growth Revenue 435.7 608.9 139.8%

The Design Business provides consulting services mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States to improve customer experience, in addition to supporting the formulation and execution of customer companies' DX strategies. We have also started business in Japan.

Revenue increased YoY due to continued orders from existing customers in the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the acquisition of new customers such as major US IT companies, international organizations, and Japanese retailers.

<>

The Investment Business segment focuses on corporate investments via AVF-1 (in the U.S.), which was established in 2019. AVF-1 invests based on a "4D strategy" (Data, Device, Decentralized, Design), and the results of its operations on investment valuation change is booked in accordance with IFRS.

(Millions of yen) FY2021 FY2022 YoY growth Investment valuation change 4,014.5 (2,033.5) -%

The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the valuation of the Gorilla Technology.

"Investment valuation change" is included in "Other Income" in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss.

