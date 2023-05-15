Asteria : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023(IFRS)
05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
(Millions of yen, % indicateyear-on-yearchanges.)
Note: This is an English translation of the Financial Summary in Japanese and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter will prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (IFRS)
Supplemental materials prepared for financial results
Yes
Earnings briefing for financial results
Yes (for institutional and individual investors)
(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit
Net profit
Net profit attributable
Comprehensive net
before income tax
to owners of the
profit
parent
Fiscal Year Ended
3,378
13.8%
(2,579)
－
(2,347)
－
(1,874)
－
(1,683)
－
(1,302)
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
2,968
10.4%
3,445
320.3%
3,984
288.5%
2,869
247.4%
2,510
210.9%
3,288
249.3%
March 31, 2022
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
Ratio of net profit
Ratio of profit before
attributable to owners of
share
share
income tax to total assets
parent
Fiscal Year Ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
March 31, 2023
(100.20)
(100.20)
(21.7)
(20.2)
March 31, 2022
152.43
152.43
36.1
38.9
Note: Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share based on net profit attributable to owners of the parent.
Ratio of operating profit
to revenue
%
(76.3)
116.1
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
to owners of the parent
of the parent
per share
Fiscal Year Ended
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
10,618
7,627
7,132
67.2
424.74
March 31, 2022
12,595
8,981
8,357
66.3
497.64
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Cash flow from operating
Cash flow from investment
Cash flow from financial
Cash and cash equivalents
activities
activities
activities
at end of period
Fiscal Year Ended
235
(67)
(266)
1,744
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
58
(499)
(225)
1,816
March 31, 2022
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends
Total amount
End-Q1
End-Q2
End-Q3
Year-end
Total
of dividends
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of Yen
Fiscal Year Ended
－
0.00
－
4.50
4.50
76
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
－
0.00
－
4.50
4.50
76
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ending March
－
2.00
－
－
－
31, 2024 (Forecast)
Consolidated
Consolidated ratio of
dividends to equity
dividend payout
attributable to owners
ratio
of the parent
%
%
3.0
1.1
－
1.0
－
Note: Regarding the forecast of cash dividends for second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31,2024 (interim dividends), we will plan to implement a commemorative dividend to mark the 25th anniversary of founding. The forecast for the year-end dividends is unprovided at this time.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
（% indicate year-on-year changes）
Net profit
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
attributable to
Basic earnings per
income taxes
owners of the
share
parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
4,500
33.2
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
Note: Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the full fiscal year ending in March 2024 are provided in "1. Qualitative Information (4) Outlook for consolidated business results, etc " on page 4 of the attached document.
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - company (name) -, Excluded: - company (name) -
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimation
Changes in accounting policies due to IFRS requirements: None
Changes in accounting policies other than a) above: None
Changes in accounting estimation: None
Number of issued shares (Common Stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal Year Ended
17,491,265
shares
Fiscal Year Ended
17,491,265
shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
695,942
shares
Fiscal Year Ended
699,092
shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
16,793,704
shares
Fiscal Year Ended
16,469,359
shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
These consolidated financial results are not subject to audit.
Cautionary statement on appropriate use of business results forecasts and other matters. (Note on forward-looking statements)
This report contains forward-looking statements on future performance and other matters that are based on information currently available to the company and certain reasonable assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. A variety of factors may cause actual performance to be materially different from that expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For notes on the assumptions used in business forecasts and use of these forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for business results,
(4) Outlook for consolidated business results, etc."
(Access to supplementary materials for results and content from the results briefing)
The company plans to hold an online result briefing from 6.00pm (JST) on Monday May 15, 2023. The materials used in the briefing will be posted on our official website, and the briefing video itself will be streamed live on YouTube Live and will also be available on our website at a later date.
○Index of attached materials
1.
Qualitative information for business results ………………………………………………………………………….
2
(1)
Explanation of business results …………………………………………………………………………………….
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position ……………………………………………………………………………………
4
(3)
Explanation of cash flows……………………………………………………………………………………………
4
(4)
Outlook for consolidated business results, etc. …………………………………………………………………..
4
2.
Basic rationale for selection of accounting standards ……………………………………………………………...
4
3.
Outline of consolidated financial statements and main notes ……………………………………………………..
5
(1)
Outline of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………………..
5
(2)
Outline of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss …………………………………………………..………...
7
(3)
Outline of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………………………………………
8
(4)
Outline of Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………………….
9
(5)
Outline of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………
11
(6)
Main notes to outline of consolidated financial statements ……………………………………………………..
The consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023, hereinafter FY2022) saw year-over-year (hereinafter YoY) 13.8% increase to ¥3,378.1mn in revenue. This was due to a 9.4% YoY increase in the Software Business and a 39.8% YoY increase in the Design Business.
Regarding profits, the company recognized an unrealized loss of ¥2,112.9mn in the Investment Business due to a fall in the share price of investee Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (hereinafter Gorilla Technology) and an impairment loss on goodwill related to subsidiary This Place Limited (hereinafter This Place) of ¥449.9mn.
As a result, operating loss amounted to ¥2,578.8mn, loss before income taxes to ¥2,346.6mn and net loss attributable to owners of the parent to ¥1,682.8mn.
<>
As we see the shift toward digitalization as an irreversible trend, we will continue to focus our business operations and strategic investments in the "D4G" (Data, Device, Decentralized, Design for Green) domain which is believed to grow significantly over the next few years. The company will also strengthen our efforts in the no-code related area, which is a strength we have developed with our software products. In April 2022, the company opened the reskilling portal site "NoCode Gate" specializing in no-code, and in September of the same year, the company established the "No Code Promotion Association" as one of the founding companies for the purpose of transforming the software culture through no-code. Through awareness-raising activities, the association will promote DX that contributes to improving the productivity of companies and society.
The Group redefined office spaces while setting up satellite offices mainly in Japan to promote new work styles with multiple workplace options that employees can choose from at their discretion. In July of this year, the company plans to open a new office in Karuizawa Town, Nagano Prefecture, as part of our efforts to further improve the work environment.
Consolidated results for FY2022 were as follows.
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
YoY growth
Revenue
2,967.6
3,378.1
13.8%
Operating profit or loss
3,445.3
(2,578.8)
-%
Profit or loss before income taxes
3,984.4
(2,346.6)
-%
Net profit or loss attributable to owners of the
2,510.4
(1,682.8)
-%
parent
- 2 -
<>
For the purposes of deciding the allocation of Group management resources and appraising performance, the Group split its businesses into two reportable segments: the "Software Business segment" and the "Investment Business segment". The "Software Business segment" is made up of the corporate software product businesses the Group has been developing since its establishment as well as the design services business provided by This Place, which was acquired in 2017.
The "Investment Business segment" is focused on corporate investments via Asteria Vision Fund (AVF) -1, which was launched in 2019.
<>
Software Business segment consists of two businesses, and the revenues of each were as follows:
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
YoY growth
Revenue
2,531.9
2,769.2
109.4%
Data integration middleware "Warp" saw the continued expansion of demand for no-code data integration caused by legal revisions such as invoicing system and digital transformation (DX) trends to improve operational efficiency in various industries. As a result of conducting promotional activities in collaboration with major domestic cloud services, its revenue increased by approximately 11% YoY. In December 2022, Warp was adopted into IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service as a data integration platform and entered the iPaaS market, a new business area.
AI-equipped IoT integration edgeware "Gravio" can be used to build AI and IoT-based systems without coding. Recently, there was an increasing need for smart offices due to a reexamination of workplaces triggered by the return-to-office policy. Also, due to a rise in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan, inquiries for Gravio are rapidly increasing as a tool to solve the labor shortage at hotels.
Mobile app building tool "Platio" has been introduced in a wide range of industries as a no-code tool that enables in- house production of various apps in response to the growing demand for DX driven by the digitalization of business processes and the planned implementation of overtime regulations, including "the 2024 issue in logistics." In January 2022, we released a new lineup, "Platio Connect" that enables app building and data integration with various systems. As a result of active promotional activities with sales partners, its revenue increased by approximately 60% YoY.
Business negotiation support app "Handbook X" has been highly evaluated for its ease of introduction and access to various content. The number of free downloads has surpassed 150,000, and we are promoting the development of new markets beyond the field of its predecessor, "Handbook."
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
YoY growth
Revenue
435.7
608.9
139.8%
The Design Business provides consulting services mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States to improve customer experience, in addition to supporting the formulation and execution of customer companies' DX strategies. We have also started business in Japan.
Revenue increased YoY due to continued orders from existing customers in the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the acquisition of new customers such as major US IT companies, international organizations, and Japanese retailers.
<>
The Investment Business segment focuses on corporate investments via AVF-1 (in the U.S.), which was established in 2019. AVF-1 invests based on a "4D strategy" (Data, Device, Decentralized, Design), and the results of its operations on investment valuation change is booked in accordance with IFRS.
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
YoY growth
Investment valuation change
4,014.5
(2,033.5)
-%
The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the valuation of the Gorilla Technology.
"Investment valuation change" is included in "Other Income" in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss.