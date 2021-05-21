ASTM S p A : VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OF THE ORDINARY SHARES OF ASTM S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY NAF 2 S.P.A. - PRESS RELEASE NAF 2 CROSSES THE THRESHOLD OF 90%

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

NAF 2 CROSSES THE THRESHOLD OF 90%

Tortona, 21 May 2021 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer launched pursuant to Articles 102 and ff. of the CFA (the "Offer") by NAF 2 S.p.A. (the "Offeror") for all of the ordinary shares of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM" or the "Issuer"), the Offeror announces that, during the acceptance period of which began on April 13, 2021 and until the date hereof, a total amount of No. 52,246,598 Shares, equal to about 79.25% of the Financial Instruments Covered by the Offer, tendered to the Offer, as announced on the date hereof by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on the website www.borsaitaliana.it.

Therefore, on the date hereof the stake would be currently held by the Offeror and the Persons Acting in Concert - included the Shares tendered to the Offer, the Shares purchased outside the Offer by the Offeror on May 4, 2021 and the Treasury Shares of ASTM - would be equal to 90.264% of the share capital of the Issuer, which is above the 90% threshold targeted.

The Offeror therefore announces that the Threshold Condition occurred.

The acceptance period of the Offer will expire by next Monday, May 24, 2021.

