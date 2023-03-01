Advanced search
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
03:14:28 2023-03-01
217.00 GBX   +7.91%
02:56aPersimmon warns of tough year as UK house prices fall
AN
02:55aAston Martin Lagonda Global : AML FY 2022 Results Presentation
PU
02:53aAston Martin Lagonda Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Loss
MT
Aston Martin 2022 Pretax Loss Widened as Pound Weakens Against Dollar

03/01/2023 | 02:50am EST
By Kyle Morris


Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it pretax loss widened for 2022 as it booked a hit from the weakening of the U.K. pound against the U.S. dollar.

The luxury car maker posted a widened pretax loss of 495.0 million pounds ($595.1 million) compared with a loss of GBP213.8 million a year before. It booked a GBP156 million negative noncash forex revaluation of U.S. dollar-denominated debt as the pound weakened significantly against the dollar during the year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was GBP190.2 million compared with GBP137.9 million a year earlier. The increase was driven by higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by higher reinvestment into brand, marketing and new product launch activities, as well as inflation.

Revenue was GBP1.38 billion compared with GBP1.10 billion in 2021.

Total wholesales increased 4% to 6,412 from 6,178 in 2021.

For 2023, the company expects wholesale volume growth to around 7,000, and up to an around 20% adjusted Ebitda margin.

"We delivered in line with expectations, took actions to address the short-term impacts of supply-chain issues, and continued to make progress in a number of key areas that will support our ability to meet strong customer demand and deliver our growth ambitions," Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 0249ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 1.06% 201.1 Delayed Quote.30.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.55% 0.67671 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.20785 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.73492 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.63% 1.06419 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012115 Delayed Quote.0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.86% 0.62385 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 350 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net income 2022 -485 M -588 M -588 M
Net Debt 2022 741 M 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 406 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 207
Free-Float 61,7%
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC30.54%1 703
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 269
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.32%82 275
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.94%79 839
BMW AG17.23%66 466
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.85%54 823