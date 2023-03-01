Aston Martin Lagonda Global : AML FY 2022 Results Presentation
03/01/2023 | 02:55am EST
FY 2022 Results
Twelve months ended 31 December 2022
Agenda
FY 2022 highlights
Financial review
Strategic foundations
Q&A
Appendix
Amedeo Felisa
C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R
2022 Highlights
Enhanced key strategic foundations, while delivering amidst a challenging operating environment
FY performance in-line with outlook; strong Q4 performance and demand across the portfolio
FY 2022 revenue up 26% year-on-year with record total ASP of more than £200k
c.80% of current range GT/Sports sold out for 2023 ahead of upcoming launches, DBX order book into Q3 2023
Wholesale volumes up 22% year-on-year in Q4, driven by DBX707 deliveries
Delivered thrilling new products in 2022, preparing to unleash next generation of GT/Sports cars and high margin Specials in 2023
2022: DBX707 and final edition V12 Vantage; unveiled ultra-luxury DBR22 & development upgrades to Valhalla
2023: DBS770 Ultimate, start of next-generation of front-engine sports cars (first deliveries in Q3); Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider and new, strictly limited, exclusive Special to celebrate 110th anniversary
Actions taken to improve execution & innovation capabilities to support long-term growth
New operational measures and processes implemented to enhance supply chain resilience and performance
Established new cross-functional structure for engineering organisation to enhance development of next generation high-performance vehicles
New leadership appointments and ways of working to support future growth
New brand positioning driving increased customer demand
Impactful new creative identity andIntensity. Driven. brand positioning
>60% of customers new to the brand, amplified by F1® partnership
Making sustainability central to everything we do
Deepened the integration of sustainability through ourRacing. Green. strategy
Added new goals including 2.5% annual reduction in CO2 emissions from our manufacturing facilities1 and 2.5% annual reduction in CO2 emissions intensity and energy consumption per car1
