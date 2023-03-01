Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14:33 2023-03-01 am EST
217.20 GBX   +8.01%
02:56aPersimmon warns of tough year as UK house prices fall
AN
02:55aAston Martin Lagonda Global : AML FY 2022 Results Presentation
PU
02:53aAston Martin Lagonda Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Loss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : AML FY 2022 Results Presentation

03/01/2023 | 02:55am EST
FY 2022 Results

Twelve months ended 31 December 2022

Agenda

  1. FY 2022 highlights
  2. Financial review
  3. Strategic foundations
  4. Q&A

Appendix

Amedeo Felisa

C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R

2022 Highlights

Enhanced key strategic foundations, while delivering amidst a challenging operating environment

  • FY performance in-line with outlook; strong Q4 performance and demand across the portfolio
    • FY 2022 revenue up 26% year-on-year with record total ASP of more than £200k
    • c.80% of current range GT/Sports sold out for 2023 ahead of upcoming launches, DBX order book into Q3 2023
    • Wholesale volumes up 22% year-on-year in Q4, driven by DBX707 deliveries
  • Delivered thrilling new products in 2022, preparing to unleash next generation of GT/Sports cars and high margin Specials in 2023
    • 2022: DBX707 and final edition V12 Vantage; unveiled ultra-luxury DBR22 & development upgrades to Valhalla
    • 2023: DBS770 Ultimate, start of next-generation of front-engine sports cars (first deliveries in Q3); Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider and new, strictly limited, exclusive Special to celebrate 110th anniversary
  • Actions taken to improve execution & innovation capabilities to support long-term growth
    • New operational measures and processes implemented to enhance supply chain resilience and performance
    • Established new cross-functional structure for engineering organisation to enhance development of next generation high-performance vehicles
    • New leadership appointments and ways of working to support future growth
  • New brand positioning driving increased customer demand
    • Impactful new creative identity and Intensity. Driven. brand positioning
    • >60% of customers new to the brand, amplified by F1® partnership
  • Making sustainability central to everything we do
    • Deepened the integration of sustainability through our Racing. Green. strategy
    • Added new goals including 2.5% annual reduction in CO2 emissions from our manufacturing facilities1 and 2.5% annual reduction in CO2 emissions intensity and energy consumption per car1

4

(1) Scope 1 CO2 emissions

Doug Lafferty

C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 07:54:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
