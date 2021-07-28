Log in
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2021 Results - Presentation

07/28/2021 | 02:13am EDT
H1 2021 RESULTS

S I X M O N T H S E N D E D 3 0 t h J U N E 2 0 2 1

C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r

Tobias Moers

H1 2021 highlights

1

2

3

Significant improvement year-on-year,in-line with expectations

  • Wholesales and revenue more than trebled to 2,901 and £499m
  • Adjusted EBITDA £49m with 10% margin

Operating as a luxury company

  • GT/Sport rebalance completed in Q1, earlier than originally planned
  • Good visibility for GT/Sport and DBX

Excellent progress with Project Horizon

  • Successfully launched two new vehicles
  • All Aston Martins to have option of electrified powertrain by 2025/26
  • Launched class-leading configurator
  • Leveraging Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM team
  • Manufacturing efficiencies delivering improved performance
  • Strengthened executive leadership team and Board*
  • Employee survey shows strong pride in Aston Martin

On track to create a world-class, performance oriented, ultra-luxury

automaker

3

* 38% Board members (executives and independent non-executives) are now female

C h i e f F i n a n c i a l O f f i c e r

Kenneth Gregor

H1 2021 financial results

Significant improvement on prior year

Total Wholesales1

(Units)

H1 2021

2,901

H1 2020

895

Revenues

(£m)

H1 2021

499

H1 2020

146

Adjusted Operating Loss

(£m)

H1 2021

(36)

H1 2020

(146)

2

Free Cash Flow

(£m)

H1 2021

(44)

H1 2020

(371)

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt

(£m)

(£m)

49

792

H1 2021

H1 2021

H1 2020

(89)

H1 2020

751

Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Total wholesales are

5 company sales to dealers (some Specials are direct to customers); (2) Operating cashflow less investing activities (excl. interest) and net cash interest; note cash interest payments are in Q2 and Q4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
