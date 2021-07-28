Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2021 Results - Presentation

S I X M O N T H S E N D E D 3 0 t h J U N E 2 0 2 1
C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r
Tobias Moers
Significant improvement year-on-year,in-line with expectations
Wholesales and revenue more than trebled to 2,901 and £499m
Adjusted EBITDA £49m with 10% margin
Operating as a luxury company
GT/Sport rebalance completed in Q1, earlier than originally planned
Good visibility for GT/Sport and DBX
Excellent progress with Project Horizon
Successfully launched two new vehicles
All Aston Martins to have option of electrified powertrain by 2025/26
Launched class-leading configurator
Leveraging Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM team
Manufacturing efficiencies delivering improved performance
Strengthened executive leadership team and Board*
Employee survey shows strong pride in Aston Martin
On track to create a world-class, performance oriented, ultra-luxury
automaker
3
* 38% Board members (executives and independent non-executives) are now female
C h i e f F i n a n c i a l O f f i c e r
Kenneth Gregor
H1 2021 financial results
Significant improvement on prior year
Total Wholesales1
(Units)
H1 2021
2,901
H1 2020
895
Revenues
(£m)
H1 2021
499
H1 2020
146
Adjusted Operating Loss
(£m)
H1 2021
(36)
H1 2020
(146)
2
Free Cash Flow
(£m)
H1 2021
(44)
H1 2020
(371)
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Debt
(£m)
(£m)
49
792
H1 2021
H1 2021
H1 2020
(89)
H1 2020
751
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Total wholesales are
5 company sales to dealers (some Specials are direct to customers); (2) Operating cashflow less investing activities (excl. interest) and net cash interest; note cash interest payments are in Q2 and Q4
Disclaimer
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:04 UTC.