Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2021 Results - Press Release

28 July 2021
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021
Significantly improved performance, in line with expectations
Revenues more than trebled and adjusted EBITDA improved by £138m vs. H1 2020
Strong pricing dynamics for GT/Sport and >1,500 DBXs delivered
Excellent progress with Project Horizon transformation plan
£m
H1 2021
H1 2020
% change
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
% change
Total wholesale volumes1
2,901
895
224%
1,548
317
388%
Revenue
498.8
146.0
242%
274.4
57.2
380%
Adjusted EBITDA2
48.8
(89.0)
n.m.
28.1
(50.9)
n.m.
Adjusted operating loss2
(36.0)
(145.5)
n.m.
(20.7)
(78.5)
n.m.
Operating loss
(38.0)
(159.3)
n.m.
(22.7)
(91.4)
n.m.
Loss before tax
(90.7)
(227.4)
n.m.
(48.5)
(117.3)
n.m.
Net debt2
791.5
751.0
791.5
751.0
1 Number of vehicles including specials; 2 For definition of alternative performance measures please see Appendix; 3 Adjusting items are detailed in note 4 of the Interim Financial Statements
Financial highlights
Wholesales1 more than trebled to meet demand; delivered >1,500 DBXs representing over half of vehicles sold
Q2 showed sequential improvement on Q1 and GT/Sports wholesales more than doubled year-on-year
Revenue increased 242% to £499m largely due to substantial growth in wholesales and strong pricing dynamics as completed supply to demand rebalance for GT/Sport in Q1
Adjusted EBITDA improved by £138m half-on-half to £49m with a 10% margin reflecting improved trading, Specials deliveries and some initial Project Horizon efficiencies and despite a £5m trade debtor write down in Q2 related to legal action as announced on 22 June; excluding this, Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%
Reduced operating loss includes D&A increase due to expanded core range, non-repeat of £10m furlough credits in prior year and higher brand investment
Positive cashflow from operations of £104m; Free cash outflow2 of £44m, a £326m improvement year- on-year with controlled investment aligned to financial performance and business plan deliverables
Improved cash position of £506m (December 2020: £489m) includes £77m gross proceeds from new
notes issued in the period; Net debt of £792m (December 2020: £727m)
Project Horizon transformation well underway
Delivering compelling products
Successfully achieved rebalance of GT/Sport supply to demand in Q1, earlier than originally expected
Good demand for current models; first DBX derivative to start production in Q3
Aston Martin Valkyrie on track for H2 deliveries; Valkyrie AMR Pro deliveries to start in Q4
Successful launch of Valhalla hybrid supercar at British Grand Prix
Company sales to dealers (some Specials are direct to customer)
Operating cashflow less cash used in investing activities and net cash interest; note cash interest payments are in Q2 and Q4
1
All Aston Martins to have an electrified powertrain option, either hybrid or battery electric by 2025/26 and 50% to be battery electric by 2030
Focusing on customer and brand
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM Team driving brand awareness
Launched new class-leading configurator improving customer experience
Strengthened regional management with external appointments
Extended dealer network, in particular, in Europe
Delivering operational excellence, agility and efficiency
All sports manufacturing consolidated into one centre of excellence
Completed shift to single line production at Gaydon
Paint shop consolidation scheduled for completion post summer
St Athan efficiency consolidation well underway
Structure in place to operate at enhanced efficiency levels through H2
Manufacturing operations not impacted by chip shortages, closely monitoring situation
Building a performance driven culture
Profit, cash and quality metrics embedded in whole company bonus plan
Experienced luxury and automotive executives appointed to the Board
Amedeo Felisa (former CEO of Ferrari), Natalie Massenet DBE (founder of Net-a- Porter), Marigay McKee (former President of Saks Fifth Avenue) and Franz Reiner (current Mercedes-Benz AG executive)
38% of Board members (Executives and Independent Non-Executives) are now female
Leadership team boosted including new Heads of Sales Operations & Network Development, Marketing & Communication, and Quality
Employee survey shows pride in working for the Company and strong teamworking
Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman commented:
"When I joined Aston Martin just over a year ago, I had in mind key milestones that needed to be achieved to put the right foundations in place for the Company's future success. These have all been delivered, from appointing a world-class leadership team, to successfully rebalancing supply to demand and crucially strengthening the financial resilience of the business. Signing the landmark technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG underpins our product plans for the future, including the route to electrification. All supported by the important brand benefit of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM Team.
It also gave me great pleasure to announce the further strengthening of our Board with the appointment of Amedeo Felisa, Natalie Massenet DBE, Marigay McKee and Franz Reiner earlier this month. With this last step in my initial turnaround plan completed I remain tremendously excited about the significant potential of the business.
Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth. The launch of Valhalla last week signals a new era for Specials at Aston Martin as an integral pillar of our brand and our product innovation.
The demand we see for our products, the new product pipeline and the quality of the team we have in place to execute, gives me great confidence in our continued success as we progress towards achieving our medium-term targets of 10k units, £2bn revenue and £500m of adjusted EBITDA, as we transform Aston Martin to be one of the greatest ultra-luxury car brands in the world."
2
Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer commented:
"We have performed well in the first half of the year as we continue to deliver results in-line with our plans to improve profitability. Demand and pricing dynamics remain strong and I am particularly pleased that we are now operating with the right supply to demand balance for our products, earlier than we had originally expected.
I am also happy with our excellent progress on Project Horizon as we drive efficiency and agility throughout every aspect of the Company. Our manufacturing operations have seen significant changes with the consolidation of all sports manufacturing into a centre of excellence at Gaydon and a shift to a more efficient single production line. Our technical teams are focused on developing our future pipeline of compelling products, from the recently announced Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, the ultimate no rules hypercar, due to start delivery in Q4, to Valhalla, our first plug-in hybrid, mid-engined supercar as we embark on our journey from combustion to hybrid to electric.
I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and their dedication as COVID-19 continues to impact all of us and for their passion, support and commitment as we continue on our journey. Our good progress to date in the execution of our plans as signalled by our results today, underpins our confidence in delivering our transformational growth strategy to create a world-class,self-sustainingultra-luxury automaker."
Outlook
The progress we have made to improve the profitability of the business in the first half, underpins our confidence in delivering our medium-term plans and targets. By 2024/25:
c.10,000 wholesales, c.£2bn revenue and c.£500m adjusted EBITDA
Annual capex and R&D £250m-£300m
The uncertainty surrounding the duration and impact of the pandemic on the global economy continues, with the pace of emergence from lockdown and recovery in consumer demand varying significantly across geographies. However, with H1 trading in-line with our expectations and good forward visibility for both GT/Sport and DBX, our expectations and guidance for 2021, remain substantially unchanged except for allowing for the £15m impact from the legal action we announced on 22 June:
-
Wholesales
c. 6,000
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin
mid-teens %, prior to the £15m impact of legal action,
of which, £5m doubtful debt provision recognised in H1 2021
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be heavily weighted to the second half and particularly Q4 given the timing of Specials
-
CAPEX and R&D
c. £250m-£275m
-
Depreciation and amortisation
c.£255m-£265m reflecting programme timing
(previously c.£240m-£250m)
-
Interest costs3
c. £135m (P&L) / c.£120m (cash) updated to reflect current
All metrics and commentary in this announcement exclude adjusting items unless stated otherwise and certain financial data within this announcement have been rounded.
3 Assuming current exchange rates prevail for FY 2021. Note: interest payments are made in Q2 and Q4
3
A replay facility will be available on the website later in the day
Interim Results for the nine months to 30 September 2021 will be announced on 4 November 2021
4
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Sales and revenue analysis
Number of vehicles
H1 2021
H1 2020
Change
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Total wholesale
2,901
895
224%
1,548
317
388%
Core (excluding Specials)
2,881
894
222%
1,529
316
384%
By region:
UK
434
275
58%
162
46
252%
Americas
1,056
280
277%
625
173
261%
EMEA ex. UK
600
191
214%
316
43
635%
APAC
811
149
444%
445
55
709%
By model:
Sport
670
283
137%
358
95
277%
GT
610
596
2%
321
214
50%
SUV
1,595
-
n.m.
849
-
n.m.
Other
6
15
(60%)
1
7
(86%)
Specials
20
1
n.m.
19
1
n.m.
Note: Sport includes Vantage, GT includes DB11 and DBS, SUV includes DBX and Other includes prior generation models
Total wholesales more than trebled to 2,901 units, with DBX representing over half the mix and Sports delivering strong growth with good underlying retail demand; Q2 2020 was the most heavily impacted quarter from COVID-19 restrictions with both manufacturing facilities closed for the majority of the quarter and dealer operations severely impacted. 20 Specials were wholesaled including initial V12 Speedster deliveries.
Geographically, APAC saw the strongest growth, up over 400% in the half and accelerating to up over 700% in Q2 boosted by DBX, coupled with good demand for GT/Sports. The UK was heavily impacted by lockdown disruptions to dealer operations in Q1, though growth improved significantly in Q2.
Revenue by Category
£m
H1 2021
H1 2020
Change
Sale of vehicles
458.5
113.1
305%
Sale of parts
32.2
23.1
39%
Servicing of vehicles
5.1
3.5
46%
Brand and motorsport
3.0
6.3
(52%)
Total
498.8
146.0
242%
First half revenues more than trebled to £499m (H1 2020: £146m), driven mainly by increased wholesales along with improved pricing.
The stronger pricing dynamics followed the completion of the rebalance of supply to demand for GT/Sports during Q1 2021. Substantially lower customer and retail financing support and improved residual values contributed to a sequential improvement in core ASP from £149k in Q1 to £151k in Q2 (H1 2021: £150k; H1 2020: £121k). Total ASP of £156k reflected the 20 Specials in the half compared with one in the prior year period (H1 2020: £124k).
The net £7m improvement in other revenue streams reflected dealers returning to more normal servicing operations than the prior year and lower brand and motorsport revenues, with low race car sales as expected.
5
