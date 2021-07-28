Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2021 Results - Press Release

Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We have performed well in the first half of the year as we continue to deliver results in-line with our plans to improve profitability. Demand and pricing dynamics remain strong and I am particularly pleased that we are now operating with the right supply to demand balance for our products, earlier than we had originally expected.

I am also happy with our excellent progress on Project Horizon as we drive efficiency and agility throughout every aspect of the Company. Our manufacturing operations have seen significant changes with the consolidation of all sports manufacturing into a centre of excellence at Gaydon and a shift to a more efficient single production line. Our technical teams are focused on developing our future pipeline of compelling products, from the recently announced Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, the ultimate no rules hypercar, due to start delivery in Q4, to Valhalla, our first plug-in hybrid, mid-engined supercar as we embark on our journey from combustion to hybrid to electric.

I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and their dedication as COVID-19 continues to impact all of us and for their passion, support and commitment as we continue on our journey. Our good progress to date in the execution of our plans as signalled by our results today, underpins our confidence in delivering our transformational growth strategy to create a world-class,self-sustainingultra-luxury automaker."

Outlook

The progress we have made to improve the profitability of the business in the first half, underpins our confidence in delivering our medium-term plans and targets. By 2024/25:

c.10,000 wholesales, c.£2bn revenue and c.£500m adjusted EBITDA

Annual capex and R&D £250m-£300m

The uncertainty surrounding the duration and impact of the pandemic on the global economy continues, with the pace of emergence from lockdown and recovery in consumer demand varying significantly across geographies. However, with H1 trading in-line with our expectations and good forward visibility for both GT/Sport and DBX, our expectations and guidance for 2021, remain substantially unchanged except for allowing for the £15m impact from the legal action we announced on 22 June:

- Wholesales c. 6,000 - Adjusted EBITDA margin mid-teens %, prior to the £15m impact of legal action, of which, £5m doubtful debt provision recognised in H1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be heavily weighted to the second half and particularly Q4 given the timing of Specials

- CAPEX and R&D c. £250m-£275m - Depreciation and amortisation c.£255m-£265m reflecting programme timing (previously c.£240m-£250m) - Interest costs3 c. £135m (P&L) / c.£120m (cash) updated to reflect current exchange rates (previously c.£145m (P&L)/c. £120m (cash))

All metrics and commentary in this announcement exclude adjusting items unless stated otherwise and certain financial data within this announcement have been rounded.

3 Assuming current exchange rates prevail for FY 2021. Note: interest payments are made in Q2 and Q4