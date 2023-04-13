Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Proposed amendments to Articles of Association
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
of
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
public limited company
(Articles adopted on [8 October 2018●] 2023)
Exclusion of Model Articles
The articles prescribed in any legislation relating to companies do not apply as the articles of the company.
Definitions
The following table gives the meaning of certain words and expressions as they are used in these articles. However, the meaning given in the table does not apply if it is not consistent with the context in which a word or expression appears. At the end of these articles there is a Glossary which explains various words and expressions which appear in the text. The Glossary also explains some of the words and expressions used in the memorandum. The Glossary is not part of the memorandum or articles and does not affect their meaning.
"address"
includes a number or address used for sending or
receiving documents or information by electronic
means;
"amount" (of a share)
this refers to the nominal amount of the share;
"these articles"
means these articles of association, including any
which it is given or on which it is to take effect;
"CREST"
means the electronic settlement system for
securities traded on a recognised investment
exchange and owned by Euroclear UK & Ireland
Limited, or any similar system;
"CREST share"
means a share which is noted on the
shareholders' register as being held through
CREST in uncertificated form;
"directors"
means the executive and non-executive directors
of the company who make up its board of
directors (and "director" means any one of them)
or, where applicable, the directors present at a
meeting of the directors at which a quorum is
present;
"electronic facility"
includes (without limitation) website addresses
and conference call systems and any device,
system, procedure, method or other facility
providing an electronic means of attendance at or
participation in (or both attendance and
participation in) a general meeting decided by the
directors under these articles;
"electronic general meeting"
means a general meeting hosted on an electronic
facility, whether that general meeting is physically
hosted at a specific location simultaneously or
not;
"holder"
in relation to any shares means the person whose
name is entered in the register as the holder of
those shares;
"legislation"
means every statute (and any orders, regulations
or other subordinate legislation made under it)
applying to the company;
"the office"
means the company's registered office;
"ordinary shareholder"
means a holder of ordinary shares;
"ordinary shares"
means the company's ordinary shares;
"paid up"
means paid up or treated (credited) as paid up;
"pay"
includes any kind of reward or payment for
services;
"present"
means, for the purposes of general meetings,
present physically and/or through an electronic
facility;
"register"
means the company's register of shareholders
and, at any time when the company has shares in
issue which are CREST shares, means the
Operator register of members (maintained by
CREST) and the issuer register of members
(maintained by the company);
"seal"
means any common or official seal that the
company may be permitted to have under the
legislation;
"secretary"
means the secretary, or (if there are joint
secretaries) any one of the joint secretaries, of
the company and includes an assistant or deputy
secretary and any person appointed by the
directors to perform any of the duties of the
secretary;
"shareholder"
means a holder of the company's shares;
"uncertificated securities rules"
means any provision in the legislation which
relates to CREST shares or to the transfer of
CREST shares or how the ownership of CREST
shares is evidenced; and
"United Kingdom"
means Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
References in these articles to a document being "signed" or to "signature" include references to its being executed under hand or under seal or by any other method and, in the case of a communication in electronic form, such references are to its being authenticated as specified by the legislation.
References in these articles to "writing" and to any form of "written" communication include references to any method of representing or reproducing
words in a legible and non-transitory form whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise.
Any words or expressions defined in the legislation in force when these articles or any part of these articles are adopted will (if not inconsistent with the subject or context in which they appear) have the same meaning in these articles or that part save the word "company" includes any body corporate.
References to a meeting:
means a meeting convened and held in any manner permitted by these articles, including a general meeting at which some (but not all)or, in the case of electronic general meetings, all) ofthose entitled to be present attend and participate by means of an electronic facility and/or who attend and participate at a satellite meeting, and such persons shall be deemed to be present at that meeting for all purposes of the legislation and these articles and "attend", "participate", "attending", "participating", "attendance" and "participation" shall be construed accordingly; and
will not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
Headings in these articles are only included for convenience. They do not affect the meaning of these articles.
Where these articles refer to a person who is entitled to a share by law, this means a person who has been noted in the register as being entitled to a share as a result of the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder or some other event which gives rise to the transmission of the share by operation of law.
Limited Liability
The liability of the company's members is limited to any unpaid amount on the shares in the company held by them.
Change of Name
The company may change its name by resolution of the directors.
Rights Attached to Shares
The company can issue shares with any rights or restrictions attached to them as long as this is not restricted by any rights attached to existing shares. These rights or restrictions can be decided either by an ordinary resolution passed by the shareholders or by the directors as long as there is no conflict with any resolution passed by the shareholders. These rights and restrictions will apply to the relevant shares as if they were set out in these articles.
Sub-division
Any resolution authorising the company to sub-divide any of its shares can provide that, as between the holders of the divided shares, different rights (including deferred rights) and restrictions of a kind which the company can apply to new shares can apply to different divided shares.
Fractions
If any shares are consolidated, consolidated and then divided or divided, the directors have power to deal with any fractions of shares which result. For example, they can decide that fractions are aggregated and sold or deal with fractions in some other way. The directors can arrange for any shares representing fractions to be entered in the register as certificated shares if they consider that this makes it easier to sell them. The directors can sell those shares to anyone, including the company, and can authorise any person to transfer or deliver the shares to the buyer or in accordance with the buyer's instructions. The buyer does not have to take any steps to see how any money he is paying is used and his ownership will not be affected if the sale is irregular or invalid in any way.
Convening General Meetings
The directors shall determine whether a general meeting is to be held as a physical general meeting and/or an electronic general meeting. The board may call general meetings whenever and at such times and places, including on electronic facilities, as it shall determine.
The directors shall specify in the notice calling the general meeting whether the meeting will be physical and/or electronic. Such notice shall also specify the time, date and place (including without limitation any satellite meeting place arranged for the purposes of article 50, which shall be identified as such in the notice) and/or electronic facilities (which electronic facilities may vary from time to time and from meeting to meeting as the directors, in their sole discretion, see fit) of the general meeting and the general nature of the business to be dealt with.
48.47.Participation in General Meetings
The directors can make whatever arrangements they think fit to allow those entitled to do so to attend and participate in any general meeting.
Unless the notice of meeting says otherwise or the chair of the meeting decides otherwise, a general meeting will be treated as taking place where the chair of the meeting is at the time of the meeting.
Two or more persons who may not be in the same place as each other attend and participate in a general meeting if they are able to exercise their rights to speak and vote at that meeting. A person is able to exercise the right to speak at a general meeting if that person can communicate to all those attending the meeting while the meeting is taking place. A person is able to exercise the right to vote at a general meeting if that
