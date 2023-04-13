Advanced search
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:59:45 2023-04-13 am EDT
234.50 GBX   +1.08%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Proposed amendments to Articles of Association

04/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

public limited company

(Articles adopted on [8 October 2018] 2023)

  1. Exclusion of Model Articles
    The articles prescribed in any legislation relating to companies do not apply as the articles of the company.
  2. Definitions
    1. The following table gives the meaning of certain words and expressions as they are used in these articles. However, the meaning given in the table does not apply if it is not consistent with the context in which a word or expression appears. At the end of these articles there is a Glossary which explains various words and expressions which appear in the text. The Glossary also explains some of the words and expressions used in the memorandum. The Glossary is not part of the memorandum or articles and does not affect their meaning.

"address"

includes a number or address used for sending or

receiving documents or information by electronic

means;

"amount" (of a share)

this refers to the nominal amount of the share;

"these articles"

means these articles of association, including any

changes made to them, and the expression "this

article" refers to a particular article in these

articles of association;

"auditors"

means the auditor of the company and, where

two or more people are appointed to act jointly,

any one of them;

"Bank of England base rate"

means the base lending rate most recently set by

the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of

England in connection with its responsibilities

under Part 2 of the Bank of England Act 1998;

LON50619463/1 061465-1336EUROPE-LEGAL-267612858/3 173034-0002

"certificated share"

means a share which is not a CREST share and

is normally held in certificated form;

"chair"

means the chair of the board of directors;

"clear days"

in relation to the period of a notice means that

period excluding the day when the notice is

served or deemed to be served and the day for

which it is given or on which it is to take effect;

"CREST"

means the electronic settlement system for

securities traded on a recognised investment

exchange and owned by Euroclear UK & Ireland

Limited, or any similar system;

"CREST share"

means a share which is noted on the

shareholders' register as being held through

CREST in uncertificated form;

"directors"

means the executive and non-executive directors

of the company who make up its board of

directors (and "director" means any one of them)

or, where applicable, the directors present at a

meeting of the directors at which a quorum is

present;

"electronic facility"

includes (without limitation) website addresses

and conference call systems and any device,

system, procedure, method or other facility

providing an electronic means of attendance at or

participation in (or both attendance and

participation in) a general meeting decided by the

directors under these articles;

"electronic general meeting"

means a general meeting hosted on an electronic

facility, whether that general meeting is physically

hosted at a specific location simultaneously or

not;

"holder"

in relation to any shares means the person whose

name is entered in the register as the holder of

those shares;

"legislation"

means every statute (and any orders, regulations

or other subordinate legislation made under it)

applying to the company;

"the office"

means the company's registered office;

LON50619463/1 061465-1336EUROPE-LEGAL-267612858/3

2

173034-0002

"ordinary shareholder"

means a holder of ordinary shares;

"ordinary shares"

means the company's ordinary shares;

"paid up"

means paid up or treated (credited) as paid up;

"pay"

includes any kind of reward or payment for

services;

"present"

means, for the purposes of general meetings,

present physically and/or through an electronic

facility;

"register"

means the company's register of shareholders

and, at any time when the company has shares in

issue which are CREST shares, means the

Operator register of members (maintained by

CREST) and the issuer register of members

(maintained by the company);

"seal"

means any common or official seal that the

company may be permitted to have under the

legislation;

"secretary"

means the secretary, or (if there are joint

secretaries) any one of the joint secretaries, of

the company and includes an assistant or deputy

secretary and any person appointed by the

directors to perform any of the duties of the

secretary;

"shareholder"

means a holder of the company's shares;

"uncertificated securities rules"

means any provision in the legislation which

relates to CREST shares or to the transfer of

CREST shares or how the ownership of CREST

shares is evidenced; and

"United Kingdom"

means Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

  1. References in these articles to a document being "signed" or to "signature" include references to its being executed under hand or under seal or by any other method and, in the case of a communication in electronic form, such references are to its being authenticated as specified by the legislation.
  2. References in these articles to "writing" and to any form of "written" communication include references to any method of representing or reproducing

LON50619463/1 061465-1336EUROPE-LEGAL-267612858/3

3

173034-0002

words in a legible and non-transitory form whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise.

    1. Any words or expressions defined in the legislation in force when these articles or any part of these articles are adopted will (if not inconsistent with the subject or context in which they appear) have the same meaning in these articles or that part save the word "company" includes any body corporate.
    2. References to a meeting:
      1. means a meeting convened and held in any manner permitted by these articles, including a general meeting at which some (but not all)or, in the case of electronic general meetings, all) ofthose entitled to be present attend and participate by means of an electronic facility and/or who attend and participate at a satellite meeting, and such persons shall be deemed to be present at that meeting for all purposes of the legislation and these articles and "attend", "participate", "attending", "participating", "attendance" and "participation" shall be construed accordingly; and
      2. will not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
    4. Headings in these articles are only included for convenience. They do not affect the meaning of these articles.
    5. Where these articles refer to a person who is entitled to a share by law, this means a person who has been noted in the register as being entitled to a share as a result of the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder or some other event which gives rise to the transmission of the share by operation of law.
  2. Limited Liability
    The liability of the company's members is limited to any unpaid amount on the shares in the company held by them.
  3. Change of Name
    The company may change its name by resolution of the directors.
  4. Rights Attached to Shares
    The company can issue shares with any rights or restrictions attached to them as long as this is not restricted by any rights attached to existing shares. These rights or restrictions can be decided either by an ordinary resolution passed by the shareholders or by the directors as long as there is no conflict with any resolution passed by the shareholders. These rights and restrictions will apply to the relevant shares as if they were set out in these articles.

LON50619463/1 061465-1336EUROPE-LEGAL-267612858/3

4

173034-0002

  1. Sub-division
    Any resolution authorising the company to sub-divide any of its shares can provide that, as between the holders of the divided shares, different rights (including deferred rights) and restrictions of a kind which the company can apply to new shares can apply to different divided shares.
  2. Fractions
    If any shares are consolidated, consolidated and then divided or divided, the directors have power to deal with any fractions of shares which result. For example, they can decide that fractions are aggregated and sold or deal with fractions in some other way. The directors can arrange for any shares representing fractions to be entered in the register as certificated shares if they consider that this makes it easier to sell them. The directors can sell those shares to anyone, including the company, and can authorise any person to transfer or deliver the shares to the buyer or in accordance with the buyer's instructions. The buyer does not have to take any steps to see how any money he is paying is used and his ownership will not be affected if the sale is irregular or invalid in any way.
  3. Convening General Meetings
  1. The directors shall determine whether a general meeting is to be held as a physical general meeting and/or an electronic general meeting. The board may call general meetings whenever and at such times and places, including on electronic facilities, as it shall determine.
  2. The directors shall specify in the notice calling the general meeting whether the meeting will be physical and/or electronic. Such notice shall also specify the time, date and place (including without limitation any satellite meeting place arranged for the purposes of article 50, which shall be identified as such in the notice) and/or electronic facilities (which electronic facilities may vary from time to time and from meeting to meeting as the directors, in their sole discretion, see fit) of the general meeting and the general nature of the business to be dealt with.

48.47.Participation in General Meetings

  1. The directors can make whatever arrangements they think fit to allow those entitled to do so to attend and participate in any general meeting.
  2. Unless the notice of meeting says otherwise or the chair of the meeting decides otherwise, a general meeting will be treated as taking place where the chair of the meeting is at the time of the meeting.
  3. Two or more persons who may not be in the same place as each other attend and participate in a general meeting if they are able to exercise their rights to speak and vote at that meeting. A person is able to exercise the right to speak at a general meeting if that person can communicate to all those attending the meeting while the meeting is taking place. A person is able to exercise the right to vote at a general meeting if that

LON50619463/1 061465-1336EUROPE-LEGAL-267612858/3

20

173034-0002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 645 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net income 2023 -213 M -266 M -266 M
Net Debt 2023 895 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 621 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 473
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 232,00 GBX
Average target price 194,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC50.60%2 021
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.61%185 782
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.93%81 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.82%78 328
BMW AG23.15%72 208
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.66%50 679
