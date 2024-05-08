Company No. 11488166

Resolutions passed on 8 May 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held electronically by audio webcast on 8 May 2024 at 10.30am, the following special business resolutions were duly passed, resolution 21 as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 22 to 25 as special resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 8 April 2024:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 21 - Directors' Authority to Allot Shares

That the Directors be hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Act to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company: (i) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £27,183,481; and (ii) comprising equity securities (as defined in the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £ £54,366,961 (including within such limit any shares issued or rights granted under paragraph (i) above) in connection with an offer by way of any pre-emptive offer that is open for acceptance for a period determined by the Directors to: a. holders of ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and b. holders of other equity securities if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory, or any matter whatsoever, provided that this authority shall apply until the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2024 (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 7 August 2025), but in each case, so that the Company may make offers or enter into any agreements during the relevant period which would, or might, require relevant securities to be allotted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 22 - Directors' Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights

That, if Resolution 21 is passed, the Board be authorised pursuant to section 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in the Act) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited to: (i) the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of equity securities (but in the case of the authority given under Resolution 21(ii), by way of any pre-emptive offer that is open for acceptance for a period determined by the Directors) to: (a) holders of Ordinary Shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (b) holders of other equity securities, if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter arising in connection with such offer; and (ii) in the case of the authority given under Resolution 21(i), the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash (otherwise than under paragraph (i) above and paragraph (iii) below) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £8,237,418, and (iii)when any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash is or has been made pursuant to paragraph (ii) above, the allotment of additional equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash (also pursuant to the authority given under Resolution 21(i) up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the nominal amount of that allotment under paragraph (ii) above, provided that any allotment pursuant to this paragraph (iii) is used only for the purposes of a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice, such authority to expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 7 August 2025) but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.

Resolution 23 - Additional Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights

That if Resolution 21 is passed, the Board be authorised in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 22 pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in the Act) for cash, under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority shall: (i) in the case of the authority given under Resolution 21(i): a. be limited to the allotment of equity securities (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (b) below) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £8,237,418, such authority to be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within 12 months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Board of the Company determines to be either an acquisition or a specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice; and b. when any allotment of equity securities is or has been made pursuant to paragraph (a) above, be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the nominal amount of any allotment of equity securities from time to time under paragraph (a) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice; and (ii) expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting) at the end of the next AGM of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 7 August 2025) but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.

Resolution 24 - Authority to Purchase Own Shares

That the Company be hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as defined in section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary Shares provided that: i. the maximum number of Ordinary Shares which may be purchased is 82,374,184, being approximately 10% of the Company's issued share capital as at 13 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice); ii. the minimum price (excluding stamp duty and expenses) which may be paid for each such share is £0.10; iii. the maximum price (excluding stamp duty and expenses) which may be paid for each such share is the higher of: a. an amount equal to 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the relevant share is contracted to be purchased; and b. an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent purchase bid for an Ordinary Share on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out; and iv. the authority hereby conferred shall apply until the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2025 (or, if earlier, 7 August 2025) (except in relation to the purchase of shares the contracts for which are concluded before such expiry and which are executed wholly or partly after such expiry), unless such authority is renewed prior to such time.

Resolution 25 - Notice of General Meetings

That the Directors be hereby authorised to call general meetings (other than an AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

