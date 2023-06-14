Advanced search
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:16:53 2023-06-14 am EDT
296.40 GBX   +6.31%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : celebrates grand opening of its first flagship, Q New York
Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Aston Martin, Catalent...
Vodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for -2-
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : celebrates grand opening of its first flagship, Q New York

06/14/2023 | 11:07am EDT
  • Guests including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attend the grand opening of Aston Martin's first ultra-luxury global flagship
  • New Aston Martin DB12 revealed for the very first time in North America

14 June 2023, New York City, USA: Aston Martin welcomed guests to its first ultra-luxury global flagship location, with a grand celebration to mark the official opening of Q New York on 450 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Celebrating the iconic British brand's 110th anniversary, esteemed guests in attendance included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, American actresses Zoey Deutch and Gabrielle Union, and British mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE. Guests were greeted to a cocktail reception at Q New York with an exclusive DJ set from British-born, New York City-based, Isabella Massenet.

Amongst the celebrations, the world's first Super Tourer made its North American premiere, with the new Aston Martin DB12 unveiled for the first time in the brand's largest commercial market. Elevating itself beyond the GT segment, DB12 is defining its own new category of one and sets the benchmark for high-performance, driving excitement, ultra-luxury, and style. The new performance model proudly joins Aston Martin's 75-year-old DB bloodline of exceptional hand-built British sportscars.

In the week of North America's second Formula One® race of the season in Canada - the home race for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team driver Lance Stroll - Aston Martin's AMR23 car was also on display, allowing New Yorkers to get a closer look at the track weapon which has propelled the British team to third in the Constructors' Championship.

About Q New York

Where Savile Row meets Park Avenue. Q New York is Aston Martin's first ultra-luxury flagship situated on 450 Park Avenue, in New York City.

The new location brings the highest levels of the iconic British brand's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin to North America for the very first time, providing the most sophisticated luxury specification experience available anywhere in the world.

The first-of-its-kind landmark location forms a key pillar of Aston Martin's ultra-luxury brand and customer experience strategy, with the commitment to provide the very best possible environment for its most discerning clients to create their own intimately personal Aston Martin.

Located on one of the most prominent corners of Midtown Manhattan, Q New York unites both the handcrafted and high-tech nature of Aston Martin, showcasing the very best of British craftsmanship and engineering against the backdrop of an immersive specification experience, thanks to state state-of-the-art technology.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said: "The opening of our first flagship Q location, in our largest commercial market, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin's shift to an ultra-luxury brand. It demonstrates our ambition to drive global growth and create elevated customer experiences to match our owners' passion for Aston Martin.

"We recognise the growing trend of personalisation across the luxury goods segment and see huge value in investing in our customer experience to create the best specification experiences available anywhere in the world. With a 92% increase in Q by Aston Martin take-up in the Americas last year, this is the perfect time and the perfect place for us to open our very first global flagship location."

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 15:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : celebrates grand opening of its first flagship, Q New York
Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Aston Martin, Catalent...
Vodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for -2-
Vodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for Regulators
FTSE 100 up; Vodafone unveils UK mobile merger
London stocks listless as Fed decision on deck; Entain slumps
London stocks open muted ahead of Fed rate decision; Entain slumps
Lower start as UK economy sees minor growth in April
China's Geely in early talks to enter Thailand EV market -sources
Aston Martin chair's company still main shareholder after sale
Financials
Sales 2023 1 614 M 2 035 M 2 035 M
Net income 2023 -198 M -249 M -249 M
Net Debt 2023 869 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 030 M 2 560 M 2 560 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 473
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 278,80 GBX
Average target price 251,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas James Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC80.98%2 560
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.92%210 340
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.14%85 943
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.39%79 766
BMW AG34.40%77 032
FORD MOTOR COMPANY18.49%56 531
