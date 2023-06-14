Aston Martin Lagonda Global : celebrates grand opening of its first flagship, Q New York

Guests including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attend the grand opening of Aston Martin's first ultra-luxury global flagship

New Aston Martin DB12 revealed for the very first time in North America

14 June 2023, New York City, USA: Aston Martin welcomed guests to its first ultra-luxury global flagship location, with a grand celebration to mark the official opening of Q New York on 450 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Celebrating the iconic British brand's 110th anniversary, esteemed guests in attendance included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, American actresses Zoey Deutch and Gabrielle Union, and British mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE. Guests were greeted to a cocktail reception at Q New York with an exclusive DJ set from British-born, New York City-based, Isabella Massenet.

Amongst the celebrations, the world's first Super Tourer made its North American premiere, with the new Aston Martin DB12 unveiled for the first time in the brand's largest commercial market. Elevating itself beyond the GT segment, DB12 is defining its own new category of one and sets the benchmark for high-performance, driving excitement, ultra-luxury, and style. The new performance model proudly joins Aston Martin's 75-year-old DB bloodline of exceptional hand-built British sportscars.

In the week of North America's second Formula One® race of the season in Canada - the home race for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team driver Lance Stroll - Aston Martin's AMR23 car was also on display, allowing New Yorkers to get a closer look at the track weapon which has propelled the British team to third in the Constructors' Championship.

About Q New York

Where Savile Row meets Park Avenue. Q New York is Aston Martin's first ultra-luxury flagship situated on 450 Park Avenue, in New York City.

The new location brings the highest levels of the iconic British brand's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin to North America for the very first time, providing the most sophisticated luxury specification experience available anywhere in the world.

The first-of-its-kind landmark location forms a key pillar of Aston Martin's ultra-luxury brand and customer experience strategy, with the commitment to provide the very best possible environment for its most discerning clients to create their own intimately personal Aston Martin.

Located on one of the most prominent corners of Midtown Manhattan, Q New York unites both the handcrafted and high-tech nature of Aston Martin, showcasing the very best of British craftsmanship and engineering against the backdrop of an immersive specification experience, thanks to state state-of-the-art technology.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said: "The opening of our first flagship Q location, in our largest commercial market, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin's shift to an ultra-luxury brand. It demonstrates our ambition to drive global growth and create elevated customer experiences to match our owners' passion for Aston Martin.

"We recognise the growing trend of personalisation across the luxury goods segment and see huge value in investing in our customer experience to create the best specification experiences available anywhere in the world. With a 92% increase in Q by Aston Martin take-up in the Americas last year, this is the perfect time and the perfect place for us to open our very first global flagship location."