Aston Martin Lagonda Global : expands deal with Mercedes-Benz in exchange for stake
10/27/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
(Reuters) - Aston Martin on Tuesday expanded a deal with Mercedes-Benz AG to access the German automaker's technology in exchange for new shares, while reporting third-quarter revenue that nearly halved.
The company, which has arranged a new financing package consisting of new shares and notes, said the new shares issued would increase Mercedes-Benz's stake to no more than 20%.
