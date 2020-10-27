Log in
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : expands deal with Mercedes-Benz in exchange for stake

10/27/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

(Reuters) - Aston Martin on Tuesday expanded a deal with Mercedes-Benz AG to access the German automaker's technology in exchange for new shares, while reporting third-quarter revenue that nearly halved.

The company, which has arranged a new financing package consisting of new shares and notes, said the new shares issued would increase Mercedes-Benz's stake to no more than 20%.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Financials
Sales 2020 649 M 849 M 849 M
Net income 2020 -302 M -395 M -395 M
Net Debt 2020 785 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 951 M 1 238 M 1 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 82,10 GBX
Last Close Price 52,15 GBX
Spread / Highest target 705%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Moers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Stroll Executive Chairman
Keith Victor Charles Stanton Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kenneth David Matheson Gregor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-89.97%1 238
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.76%186 362
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.41%83 025
DAIMLER AG-3.87%60 641
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.13%51 262
BMW AG-15.20%48 207
