Aston Martin Lagonda Global : sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie sports car

June 22 (Reuters) - Carmaker Aston Martin said on
Tuesday it was suing Nebula Project AG and its board members,
claiming that the Swiss car dealer had failed to pay some
customer deposits for orders of its Valkyrie sports car.
The London-listed company has also terminated its commercial
agreement with the dealer, adding that going forward it will
ensure that all deposits for special vehicles are received
directly by Aston Martin and not through a third party.
"Both Aston Martin and its customers have been impacted by
Nebula Project AG's and its board members' behavior," Aston
Martin said in a statement.
The company also estimated a hit of up to 15 million pounds
to 2021 results from the incident.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)