    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie sports car

06/22/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Britain's Prince Charles visits the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry

June 22 (Reuters) - Carmaker Aston Martin said on Tuesday it was suing Nebula Project AG and its board members, claiming that the Swiss car dealer had failed to pay some customer deposits for orders of its Valkyrie sports car.

The London-listed company has also terminated its commercial agreement with the dealer, adding that going forward it will ensure that all deposits for special vehicles are received directly by Aston Martin and not through a third party.

"Both Aston Martin and its customers have been impacted by Nebula Project AG's and its board members' behavior," Aston Martin said in a statement.

The company also estimated a hit of up to 15 million pounds to 2021 results from the incident. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 082 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net income 2021 -196 M -273 M -273 M
Net Debt 2021 917 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 223 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 342
Free-Float 46,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 721,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 934,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobias Moers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth David Matheson Gregor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence S. Stroll Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Michael Straughan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-3.71%3 094
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.58%244 556
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.70%158 963
DAIMLER AG37.32%101 146
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.41%86 025
BMW AG28.94%72 096