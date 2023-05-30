Aston Martin chair and director sell 37.3 million shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Gaydon, England-based luxury car manufacturer - Says Executive Chair Lawrence Stroll sold 34.9 million shares at GBP3.35 per share via British Virgin Islands-incorporated Yew Tree Overseas Ltd for GBP117.0 million total on Thursday. Non-executive Director Michael de Picciotto meanwhile sold 2.3 million shares at the same price via Switzerland-incorporated Saint James Invest SA for GBP7.8 million total on Thursday. 37.3 million shares were sold in total.

Current stock price: 259.60 pence, down 2.1% in London on Tuesday morning

12-month change: down 5.1%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.