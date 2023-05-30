Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30:49 2023-05-30 am EDT
258.80 GBX   -2.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aston Martin chair and director sell 37.3 million shares

05/30/2023 | 04:22am EDT
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Gaydon, England-based luxury car manufacturer - Says Executive Chair Lawrence Stroll sold 34.9 million shares at GBP3.35 per share via British Virgin Islands-incorporated Yew Tree Overseas Ltd for GBP117.0 million total on Thursday. Non-executive Director Michael de Picciotto meanwhile sold 2.3 million shares at the same price via Switzerland-incorporated Saint James Invest SA for GBP7.8 million total on Thursday. 37.3 million shares were sold in total.

Current stock price: 259.60 pence, down 2.1% in London on Tuesday morning

12-month change: down 5.1%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 614 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
Net income 2023 -197 M -244 M -244 M
Net Debt 2023 873 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 925 M 2 378 M 2 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 473
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 264,40 GBX
Average target price 237,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas James Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC71.63%2 378
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.40%186 406
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.90%81 535
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%73 092
BMW AG25.21%71 260
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
